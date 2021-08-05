Sheffield United’s John Egan offers insight into mindset of Arsenal and Aston Villa targets

Sheffield United defender John Egan has praised Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge for their professionalism amid transfer speculation this summer.

Ramsdale has emerged as a target for Arsenal, with the north London club understood to have had two bids turned down for the goalkeeper and weighed up a third one.

Berge has been linked with a string of clubs, including Aston Villa, the Gunners, and Serie A side Napoli.

Both at Bramall Lane ahead of the Blades’ season opener against Birmingham City on Saturday night and seem to have impressed their teammates with their professionalism.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Egan discussed how the players that have been the subject of transfer speculation this summer – including Ramsdale and Berge– had reacted to it ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

He said: “There has been speculation about a few of the lads in the summer and their attitude has been very professional and very enthusiastic.

“You see sometimes players linked with places and they might look a bit moody or whatever but the two lads’ attitude has been fantastic.

“Their dedication and application in training in every day has been great, especially as we’ve had a lot of younger lads training with us and for them to see that, they’re a credit to themselves and I’m sure that whenever they’re chosen to play they’ll put in good performances.”

The Verdict

United fans will love to hear an experienced player like Egan praising the actions of the likes of Ramsdale and Berge all of whom have been linked with moves away.

It indicates that they’ve got the right mindset heading into the upcoming campaign and would suggest that neither are set to force a move away.

Keeping the duo would be a huge boost ahead of the upcoming season but there’s a long way to go before the end of the window.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether new boss Slavisa Jokanovic feels that any of them can be trusted to feature against the Blues on Saturday.