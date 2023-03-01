Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle delivers Tottenham warning ahead of FA Cup clash

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle has warned Tottenham that when the Blades “do the things we do well” they “cause teams problems” ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

Blackburn Rovers have already confirmed their place in the quarter-finals by knocking out Leicester City and United will be keen to claim a scalp of their own at Bramall Lane this evening.

Spurs have been consistently inconsistent this season but the FA Cup represents their last realistic chance at domestic silverware.

That will likely mean Antonio Conte, who has been brought in to end their trophy drought, will name a strong side against the Championship promotion hopefuls.

It will be a stern test for the Yorkshire club but, speaking to The Athletic, Bogle has highlighted the threat the Blades pose themselves and delivered a warning to tonight’s visitors.

He said: “Spurs will be a big game and a big test for us.

“We need to go in with confidence. When we do the things we do well, we cause teams problems.

“We will have to be switched on and very alert defensively because they have qualities that can change games. Defensively, it will be a massive test but also a good test. Just to see where we are at.

“Going forward, let’s try to cause them as many problems as possible. Do the things that have got us brilliant results in the previous games.”

Spurs have found Bramall Lane a tough place to come in the past – losing there in both the 2020/21 and the 2006/07 seasons.

The Verdict

Tonight’s game is going to be fascinating.

As good as Spurs can be, we’ve seen them produce underwhelming performances fairly often this season and there is pressure on Conte.

The Blades will be confident after getting back to winning ways with a win over Watford on the weekend.

For them, this is a free hit and that’s what makes them so dangerous.