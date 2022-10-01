Sheffield United’s January transfer plan revealed in the event of key departure

Sheffield United would replace Sander Berge during the winter if he was to depart the club during the January transfer window, according to an update from Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The Norwegian was the subject of “concrete” interest in the summer after impressing during the latter stages of last season, playing a big part in guiding the Blades to the play-offs.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking increased speculation about the 24-year-old’s future, with multiple sides being linked with him in recent months.

His representatives were even pushing to secure a move away for their client according to The Star, though a move away failed to materialise in the end with Club Brugge making the only permanent offer in the end.

Chelsea were another side that made an approach – but they wanted to take the midfielder on loan and the Blades refused to sanction a temporary move for their star man – even if a deal included a permanent option.

And in good news for manager Heckingbottom, he isn’t expected to push for a move away in January, though the Blades are ready if he was to depart.

That’s according to Hemmingham, who posted: “As we saw with the Ismael Kone deal lined up ready to go in the summer, the idea is to replace in that window should he leave so that would be the case again in January.

“If a club did match his price United would not wait until the summer with a promotion charge on the line, they would bring someone in there and then.”

The Verdict:

They would definitely need someone to come in and fill the void he would create if he did end up leaving, especially with John Fleck not guaranteed to be sharp and effective when he eventually returns.

The Blades may have the likes of James McAtee and Reda Khadra who can contribute in the final third along with Iliman Ndiaye, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster, but they also need someone who can sit deeper.

This is why Heckingbottom’s side may miss his ability to operate in a deep midfield role more than his goalscoring contributions, though he has shown in the past that he can be a threat in the final third.

It would be interesting to see if they make another move for Kone as a potential replacement but one thing is for certain – and that’s the fact the Norwegian’s replacement needs to be a permanent addition.

They may be able to attract a high-quality loanee to replace him – but they need to look at the long term and considering they will receive a decent amount for his services – they can afford to splash out on a replacement.

Aaron Ramsdale’s sale should mean Berge’s potential fee isn’t used to just balance the books.