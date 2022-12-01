Sheffield United’s January expectation for Iliman Ndiaye detailed amid Paul Heckingbottom warning

Sheffield United are expecting multiple concrete bids for Iliman Ndiaye in January but Paul Heckingbottom has warned the Championship club that selling him would be a mistake as they push for promotion, according to The Sheffield Star.

The 22-year-old has been one of the second tier’s standout players this term, scoring nine times and providing two assists in 21 appearances, and turned heads as he’s helped Senegal set up a 2022 World Cup last 16 clash with England.

Ndiaye came off the bench to great effect in the second group game against Qatar and then started in the 2-1 win over Ecuador, which, according to The Sheffield Star, has left the Blades convinced that they will receive multiple concrete bids for him in the winter transfer window.

The forward’s contract expires in 2024 and they’ve yet to convince him to agree new terms but it is said that Heckingbottom has warned the club that selling him in January would be a mistake and represent a step backward in their pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League.

United can go top of the Championship with a win over Huddersfield Town in their first game after the World Cup break on Saturday the 10th of December – if only until current leaders Burnley play QPR the following day.

The Verdict

It seems the Yorkshire club are expecting a busy January window and believe they’ll be fielding offers for their rising star.

Ndiaye has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season at Bramall Lane and has transferred that form onto the world stage.

There are usually a number of players that secure big moves on the back of impressive World Cup performances and it seems that Ndiaye could join that list.

While Heckingbottom is right to warn against selling the 22-year-old as it would dent their promotion hopes significantly, it would be hard for the Blades to turn down a sizable offer given his contract situation.