Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell sends message to John Lundstram as midfielder departs club

Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell has sent a message to his outgoing teammate John Lundstram on Instagram after it was seemingly confirmed in The Star that the player will be leaving Bramall Lane this summer.

The 27-year-old is said to have rejected the club’s offer of a new contract and as of the end of June, will become a free agent as he looks to move on following a productive spell with the Blades which has lasted the best part of four seasons in Yorkshire.

Lundstram is set to call time on his career for the club after appearing over 100 times during his stint in the Steel City and it is yet unclear as to where his future will lie as he looks to assess his options this summer before making his next move.

Given the length of time he has been with Sheffield United, it was perhaps unsurprising to see his soon to be ex-teammate, O’Connell post the following farewell message on Instagram to the midfielder:

The message comes after the club’s interim manager Paul Heckingbottom defended the former Everton youngster in the press after it was seemingly claimed that he had downed tools in protest over not getting a move earlier in his Blades career.

Lundstram has seen his game come on leaps and bounds in recent years and he could well be set to stay in the Premier League next term with Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United having shown an interest in signing the player in the summer of last year.

Wherever he ends up, the midfielder will leave with a lot of people’s best wishes as he played a key role in getting the Blades to the Premier League before helping them to consolidate in their first season under Chris Wilder.