Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic is set to undergo a medical with Caykur Rizespor this evening ahead of completing a temporary exit from the Steel City side.

That is according to Turkish news outlet, Sporx, who have revealed the timing of when the Croatian goalkeeper will undergo the formalities ahead of a loan move to the Çaykur Didi Stadium ahead of the forthcoming transfer deadline for clubs in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Grbic has only been at Bramall Lane since the January window, but endured a disastrous start to his career in English football after moving from Atlético Madrid, which resulted in United suffering an instant relegation back to the Championship whilst breaking the unwanted record of most goals conceded in a Premier League season in the process, with a dismal tally of 101 concessions across 38 games, which even surpassed the previous record of 100, which had been held by Swindon Town for 29 years.

And, since relegation was confirmed, it had always seemed likely that the 28-year-old would make a swift exit from South Yorkshire.

Whilst he hasn't been granted his prior wish of a return to Spain, fresh updates surrounding a temporary exit to Rize will still feel like a short-term win-win situation for all parties.

Ivo Grbic set for medical ahead of Caykur Rizespor loan

The Sheffield Star first revealed in May that United were prepared to make a swift parting with the goalkeeper, who has only made 11 appearances for the club since his January switch.

On Monday morning, after Grbic has fallen even further down the pecking order under Chris Wilder amid Michael Cooper's move from Plymouth Argyle last month, the same publication revealed that the former LOSC Lille man was set to move to Caykur Rizespor ahead of the Turkish club's transfer deadline of Friday, September 13th.

Ivo Grbic's 23/24 Premier League Stats Total Matches Played 9 Goals Conceded 25 Goals Conceded per Game 2.8 Saves Made 37 Saves per Game 4.1 Goals Prevented -10.37 Average Rating 6.73 All Stats as per Sofascore

The report states that Grbic's representatives have been present in Türkiye across the weekend, with the deal set to save the Blades even more cash on their wage bill amid an exodus of numerous players following relegation, with Grbic said to be earning estimated figures of £25,000 per week in the Steel City.

And, Turkish news outlet, Sporx, have added a further update to the ongoing developments surrounding the pending loan deal, with a report stating that Grbic is set to undergo his medical at 7PM (Turkish time) on Monday night, before completing the temporary move for the remainder of the season - relaying such news from transfer guru, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Ivo Grbic's loan exit is the best possible outcome for Sheffield United

Although the likes of Levante, Getafe and Leganes were all monitoring the situation involving United's £2.5m January buy earlier in the summer window, which would've granted Grbic's wish of a Spanish return, an exit to any destination at this point is the best possible outcome for Wilder and the Blades' financial flexibility.

Given his aforementioned estimated wage figures, it wouldn't be justifiable in the slightest to see such a high earner be third-choice behind Cooper and Adam Davies, with Grbic's only appearance for United this season coming in the 4-2 EFL Cup success against Wrexham on August 13th.

The club's previous wishes to make such a swift exit possible just days after the conclusion of last season makes it feel highly unlikely that Grbic will play for the club again, especially on a regular basis, so if the Croat is able to reach levels of form which Blades fans didn't have the pleasure of seeing for his temporary employers, then the club can look at garnering some form of income on his services, with the shot-stopper's contract at Bramall Lane running until the summer of 2027.