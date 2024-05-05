Sheffield United are ready to cash in on Gustavo Hamer after just one year with the club.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Blades are willing to listen to offers worth up to £15 million for the Brazilian this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit signed the playmaker from Coventry City 12 months ago following their promotion to the Premier League for that very fee, having not been able to take the Sky Blues to the top flight himself.

But Sheffield United are now planning for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation straight back to the second tier.

Chris Wilder’s side had their place in 20th in the table confirmed on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United willing to sell Gustavo Hamer for £15 million

Hamer played a significant role in the Sky Blues reaching the play-off final last season, but departed Mark Robins’ side after their penalty shootout loss to Luton Town.

The 26-year-old signed for Sheffield United in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

Hamer cemented his place as a key part of the team following his arrival from Coventry, featuring 34 times in the Premier League this term.

The Brazilian has contributed four goals and six assists for the Blades in the top flight this year.

He has the most combined goals and assists of anyone for the club this season, proving himself as the standout performer in an otherwise struggling side.

Gustavo Hamer's Premier League stats 2023/24 Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.09 Shots 1..38 Assists 0.20 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.25 Shot-creating actions 3.33 Stats Correct As Of May 5, 2024 - As Per Fbref.com

Sheffield United are now planning to rebuild their squad for life back in the Championship, as they target promotion back to the Premier League.

However, in a bid to raise funds, they are willing to accept offers of up to £15 million for Hamer.

While he has been a standout talent in the team this campaign, the club is open to recouping the fee paid to sign him from Coventry back in August.

But United have no interest in accepting any less, with Hamer’s contract running until the summer of 2027, giving them a strong negotiating position in any potential talks over his future as he has three years left on his deal.

Sheffield United's Premier League relegation

United suffered their fifth league defeat in a row on Saturday, condemning the club to 20th in the Premier League table.

The Blades have struggled in the top flight, earning just 16 points from 36 games so far.

They have become the first side in Premier League history to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season following their 3-1 loss to Forest.

A 51st minute strike from Ryan Yates marked the 100th of the campaign, with two fixtures still to play.

Gustavo Hamer sale would be a blow for Sheffield United

Hamer has been impressive in the Premier League, showcasing he can compete at that level even if he was in a struggling side.

It would be no surprise if a top flight club came in for him during the summer window, especially at an asking price of £15 million.

He is the kind of player that could help Sheffield United fight for promotion next year, but his ambition will surely be to remain in the Premier League.

The Blades should be able to recoup the fee paid for him 12 months ago, and it wouldn't be a surprise if one of the promoted sides took a look at signing him either.