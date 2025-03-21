This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer has revealed that he is hoping to someday play for Dutch giants Feyenoord before he ends his career.

Speaking in an interview with 1908.nl, the playmaker admitted his dream to compete for the club before he calls it a day on his playing days.

Hamer is currently a key figure for the Blades, with Chris Wilder’s side fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Given Feyenoord could potentially qualify for the Champions League again next season, perhaps the 1970 European Cup winners could make a pursuit of his signature as soon as this summer.

Gus Hamer loyalty claim

When asked about any fears over Hamer moving to Feyenoord, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, claimed he’s actually pleased to see comments like this made by the player.

He believes it shows loyalty, and cited a number of examples of big name former players who kept an affiliation with the club as examples Hamer is following.

“I think it’s understandable, I don’t mind players having affiliations with other clubs,” Jimmy told Football League World.

Related Gus Hamer reveals which club he'd happily leave Sheffield United for Hamer has already confirmed where he’d like to end up after his time with Blades

“We love it when Kyle Walker comes back to Bramall Lane, Harry Maguire talks fondly about the club and we see him in the crowd, things like that.

“I don’t mind that Ollie McBurnie used to go back to Swansea when he was at Sheffield United.

“Gus Hamer will go back to Coventry every now and again, it’s good that they’ve got loyalties and ties to other clubs as it shows what they’re like as a person, that they buy into the project.

“So I haven’t got a problem with Gus wanting to play for Feyenoord, not a problem at all.”

Sheffield United’s financial muscle

Jimmy claimed that Sheffield United should have the financial muscle to keep Hamer from moving to the Dutch side this summer, provided they are in the Premier League.

“But, football is about levels, and I don’t mean Sheffield United are a bigger club than Feyenoord, cause I don’t think that’s true,” he added.

“But finance speaks volumes, doesn’t it?

Gustavo Hamer's stats 2024/25 (as of March 21st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.25 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.17 Shots 2.88 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.28 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 4.23

“So yes, maybe the glamour of Champions League football potentially on offer for Gus, but they can’t afford to pay him what he’ll make at Sheffield United, particularly if we can offer him Premier League football.

“I think we’ll struggle to keep hold of him if we don’t get promoted anyway, but he’s every opportunity of playing in the Premier League next season.

“So I think, while he’s coming into the prime of his career, that’s exactly where he wants to be.

“Maybe he sees himself at Feyenoord a little bit later on in his career, and good luck to him because he’s a brilliant player.”

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table, two points clear of third place Burnley.

Sheffield United will know that the only way to keep Hamer this summer is to provide him with Premier League football.

The 27-year-old got a taste of the top flight last year, and will want more if the Blades can’t provide it to him.

The prospect of Champions League football would also be tempting, but Feyenoord’s record transfer is only €10 (£8.4) million, and it would take potentially double that to convince the Yorkshire outfit to sell, even if they are still in the Championship.

If the Blades fail to gain promotion, then Feyenoord will be the least of the club’s problems when it comes to Hamer’s future.