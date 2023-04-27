Sheffield United won promotion back to the Premier League last night following a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

It's a return to the top-flight after two years in the EFL and a chance for Paul Heckingbottom's side to live out more moments like Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, where they were beaten 3-0 by Man City, but were able to pitch themselves up against the country's best.

George Baldock on Jack Grealish battle

Baldock is one Sheffield United player that has already tasted the Premier League and what it's all about. Between 2019 and 2021, he made 70 top-flight appearances for the Blades, including being ever-present in 2019/20 when they finished ninth under Chris Wilder.

Prior to last night's win over West Brom, Baldock was reflecting on Wembley and, firstly, his battle with England ace Jack Grealish.

"Callum Robinson (an ex-Sheffield United teammate) is best mates with Jack, so I half know him, but I was trying to get at him, and he was getting wound up by my attentions," Baldock told the Sheffield United programme, indicating what type of antics he might be bringing back to the Premier League.

"I loved the battle, the challenge, I was pleased with how I did, but we lost the game."

Can Manchester City win the treble?

Pep Guardiola's side progressed past Sheffield United to reach the FA Cup final and tee up a clash with Manchester United. Having beaten Arsenal 4-1 last night in the Premier League, the title race is in their own hands again, trailing the Gunners by two points with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they are gearing up for a semi-final meeting with Real Madrid in May.

The treble, then, is on the cards for Guardiola's side if they can hold their nerve.

Baldock continued by touching on his belief that Saturday's opponents can win the treble given their quality.

"I was dreaming of the (FA Cup) final, though, I got that false hope after 40 minutes, but we've lost to Manchester City, who I believe could do the treble this season," Baldock continued.

What next for Sheffield United after promotion?

The Blades sealed their Premier League return last night with a 2-0 win over West Brom, as goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic got Bramall Lane rocking.

Heckingbottom's side have three games remaining this season against Preston, Huddersfield and Birmingham.