Sheffield United’s expectations of potential deal for Stoke player emerge following Michael O’Neill comments

Sheffield United are still expecting to be offered a chance to sign Wales international Joe Allen this summer – despite Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill being adamant that he’s not trying to get rid of him, per the Sheffield Star.

It was reported weeks ago that the Potters were set to look for a new club for Allen this summer as they look to get many high earners off the wage bill in order to become more sustainable.

Part of that apparent process was to scout out teams who may not only want to take Allen, but also clubs who are able to pay his wages, with Salary Sport claiming that the 31-year-old is on a £50,000 a week contract at the bet365 Stadium.

O’Neill though seemed pretty sure that he wasn’t trying to move Allen on this summer when he was pressed on the matter, admitting that he’s looking forward to having him back after his performances at the European Championships.

However the Sheffield Star still believe that the Blades will be given an opportunity to try and bring Allen into the club if Slavisa Jokanovic wants him, with Stoke ‘prepared to listen to offers’ according to people being used to broker deals this summer.

The Verdict

It seems like a case of which side of the story do you believe, but O’Neill has only said that he himself isn’t looking to get rid of Allen – what may be going on above him at Stoke is another matter.

The revelation that their latest accounts showed a £91.6 million loss was gravely concerning to a lot of people and even though they were numbers from a year ago, the fact there were no crowds at stadiums for the past year will mean that the 2020-21 accounts will likely show another big loss.

So it makes sense if the people above O’Neill at Stoke are shopping the big earners around and trying to get them off the books – so don’t be shocked if Allen turns up at Sheffield United or another Championship club this summer.