Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is the "outstanding midfielder in the Championship".

Speaking via The Northern Echo following the Blades' 3-1 win over Boro on Wednesday night, the former Middlesbrough manager was full of praise for his former starlet.

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead on 32 minutes through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, both sides went into half-time with the scores level at 1-1 following a Delano Burgzorg penalty.

However, the home side would pick up a deserved three points in the second half, with goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic ensuring Sheffield United would hold their ground in second place.

In the aftermath of what was a hugely important victory for his side, and one that made it three wins on the bounce, the Sheffield United boss lauded his side's dominance in the game for not allowing an "excellent" Middlesbrough team to gain any sort of control at Bramall Lane.

Perhaps his most striking line from his post-match interview, however, was the bold claim he made regarding Boro's 22-year-old central midfielder Hackney.

Wilder said: “There were some big performances against a good team. Sydie Peck is someone who’s come through our system and is someone we’ve known about for two or three years now.

"He had an interesting battle tonight because, I’ve got to say, I think Hayden Hackney is the outstanding midfielder in the division for such a tender age.

"He’s been absolutely amazing. But they had an interesting battle and Sydie can be proud of his performance."

Appointed as Middlesbrough manager in November 2021, Wilder wouldn't get much of an opportunity to work with Hackney on Teesside, as the then teenager had been loaned out to League Two side Scunthorpe United in the summer window before his arrival.

However, upon returning from his spell with the Iron, Wilder would overlook the Redcar-born midfielder during the opening few months of the 2022/23 season, favouring his more experienced options of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Matt Crooks, Alex Mowatt and Riley McGree respectively.

Hackney did appear on the Boro bench occasionally in those opening weeks of the season, but his only competitive start under Wilder came in a League Cup defeat to Barnsley on 10 August 2022.

The now Blades boss was sacked following Middlesbrough's defeat to Coventry City in early October 2022, and with caretaker manager Leo Percovich put in temporary charge until Michael Carrick's appointment later that month, he was drafted straight into the starting XI for the first game following Wilder's departure vs Birmingham City, and he's never looked back since.

Hayden Hackney may need slight Middlesbrough position change to extract his full potential

Hackney's performances have been inconsistent so far this season, however, which only serves to increase the frustration among the Riverside faithful, as his talent, quality and potential have never been in question.

The England youth international has a superb engine, a powerful shot, can play defense-splitting passes and can dribble and progress the ball up the pitch as well as any central midfielder in the Championship.

However, his performances this season have on numerous occasions been riddled with misplaced and sloppy passes, and perhaps crucially for his role as a defensive midfielder in Carrick's system, poor tackling.

Hackney and Aidan Morris are deployed to sit just in front of, and at times even drift into the defensive line, to pick up the ball and protect Boro's back four. But in order to be a top holding midfield player, the ability to tackle, disrupt and break up play is an essential element that a player must have.

Unfortunately, Hackney's strengths don't seem to lie in those areas. But, with his creativity and shooting ability on full display in recent weeks, perhaps transitioning him into more of an attacking midfielder would suit his game better.

Hayden Hackney's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 13/02/25) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Pass accuracy Shots Chances created Successful dribbles Tackles won Duels won 28 5 2 85.4% 53 34 28 56.6% 46.2%

Morris is more polished on the defensive side of the game, and so pushing Hackney further up the pitch whilst adding another more refined and natural holding midfielder in the summer to play directly alongside the American international could get Carrick's engine room roaring once again.

Middlesbrough were strongly linked with a move for Glen Kamara in the winter transfer window, and so despite that deal not materialising, perhaps that is a sign that some configuration in the middle of the park could take place in the summer.