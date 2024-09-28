Sheffield United and Chris Wilder will be calling upon a buoyant Bramall Lane crowd to realise their ambitions of making an immediate return to the Premier League in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Bramall Lane, which can house no less than 32,000 supporters as one of the largest stadiums across the Championship, is therefore capable of generating a palpable and rocking home atmosphere.

It is doubtless a cliché to refer to supporters as the "12th man", yet few can contest the advantage which the Blades have enjoyed in years gone by courtesy of a strong home crowd which gets behind the players while upping the pressure-ante on the opposition.

As such, Bramall Lane has been largely well-attended in recent years. There are never too many empty seats on show in the red-and-white quarters of the Steel City - though it was a common sight to see supporters heading home early in their disastrous recent Premier League season last time out - and the Blades faithful have invariably packed in to support their players in promotion races from the Championship over the last few years.

After a promising summer transfer window which brought in the likes of Harrison Burrows, Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore, among many others, United look poised to solidify themselves within the promotion reckoning this season.

But, how much will supporters be paying to see what will be hoped to be an immediate top-flight return? And just how does that expenditure compare to the club's Championship rivals? Football League World has summarised exactly that...

Sheffield United's cheapest season ticket compared to Championship clubs

According to figures listed by Birmingham World - which is where all ticketing information throughout this article is courtesy of - the cheapest adult season ticket at Bramall Lane will have set purchasing supporters back a pretty penny at the cost of £513.

That investment means a season ticket for the South Yorkshire outfit is the fourth-most expensive across the division, requiring more expenditure compared to some of the club's promotion rivals such as Leeds United and Sunderland, alongside fellow recently-relegated duo Luton Town and Burnley.

Looking at some of the more reasonably-priced season tickets, Coventry City's prices are the cheapest, at just £250. A season ticket at QPR requires just an extra £2, while you would have to pay in the region of £300 for the next cheapest options at Preston North End and Cardiff City.

The cost of a Blades season ticket equates to paying £22 per match, which makes for a rather steep expense by Championship standards. Only Norwich City, cross-city rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have higher season ticket prices than the Blades.

Sheffield United's cheapest season ticket compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United

Sheffield United's cheapest season ticket is better-priced than one just across the Steel City with fierce rivals Wednesday, coming at an almighty cost of £560.

The reality is that both sets of fans within Sheffield are paying extortionate prices, although they are not necessarily the highest in the Championship.

The price of the Owls' cheapest season ticket is only lower than Middlesbrough, where supporters forked out a minimum cost of £574 to see Michael Carrick's men in action for the duration of the campaign.

The most expensive, cheapest adult season tickets in the Championship Position Club Price 20th Luton Town £470 21st Sheffield United £513 22nd Norwich City £545.50 23rd Sheffield Wednesday £560 24th Middlesbrough £574

However, a season ticket further up Yorkshire with Leeds is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination either. The cheapest available adult season ticket was said to be worth £434.