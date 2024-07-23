Highlights Sheffield United's transfer window is looking up with signings of O'Hare and Moore, but lack of funds initially hampered progress.

Recent signings show improvement, but Blades may still be pretenders in the Championship title race without more quality depth.

Retention of key players and addition of more quality depth crucial for Sheffield United's chances of being top-six contenders.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United's initially stumbling summer transfer window looks to be back on its feet with the signings of Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore.

In large part because of the ongoing takeover process, this transfer window didn't get off to the start that many felt it needed to at Bramall Lane.

There were numerous reports suggesting that there was going to be a mass exodus of the players that took the Blades back down to the Championship, as a result of one of the worst Premier League campaigns of all time, but that hasn't come yet.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

The prospective sale of the club, combined with the lack of generated funds from not selling players, hampered the Blades' ability to spend and go and get the players that they wanted in the early stages of the summer.

Sheffield United transfer window breakthrough

That struggle to get deals done no longer feels like the case. They have recently secured the signatures of two top second division players - O'Hare and Moore - and look like they have been set to add a long-term target to their team in Harrison Burrows, after weeks of links between the Peterborough United captain and the Blades, as per Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke.

They had previously stumbled on this deal due to a lack of available funds to get it done. Birmingham City were said to be competing with United for the left-back, but it now seems that Wilder is set to secure his desired full-back option.

Now that the wheels are starting to turn a bit on the incoming front, things should become even smoother once they move on some of their unwanted assets.

Sheffield United still aren't quite at the title-winning level

So what are United now after these moves? Are they Championship title contenders, or pretenders to the throne? Some of the FLW have provided their answers to those questions.

Adam Tiffen

Additions in attacking areas were certainly needed for the Blades to have any chance of getting straight back to the top flight. They have lost options like Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer this summer.

Moore is a serial net-finder in this division. He not only proved that last season when he was on loan at Ipswich Town, but also during his stint with Cardiff City. If they can provide him with service, he can take the Blades up towards the top end of the table. There is a noticeable 'if' though.

With Ipswich, he was part of a group that regularly created chances. It's hard to see exactly who, other than his new teammate, may be able to do that for him in Wilder's current squad.

Speaking of O'Hare, he's another player that has the quality to justify his links to the Premier League. His first few months back after injury were electrifying, and they kick-started Coventry's season, as Blades fans will be hoping he can do for them.

While these two are very good, it's hard to look at what is around them, as things stand, and think that there's a real top contender in what should be a very competitive second tier. I'd have to lean more towards United being pretenders, even with their two most recent additions.

Alfie Burns

It's hard to judge what Sheffield United might do next season at this moment in time. It's almost like you've got to say that you'll wait until the transfer window is shut.

There's no denying that Kieffer Moore is a good signing and a decent Oli McBurnie replacement, whilst we all know what Callum O'Hare can do in the Championship. Even with recent links to Leeds United, Harrison Burrows still feels more likely to be playing his football at Bramall Lane, whilst Junior Firpo is at Elland Road.

Retention will be key after Jayden Bogle's move to Leeds. Gus Hamer and Oliver Arblaster sticking around would be massive, as would Anel Ahmedhodzic.

So much can change, though, between now and the end of August. Sheffield United need to add more quality depth and avoid too many high-profile departures after having their squad ripped to pieces. If they can do that, they'll be a top-six contender.

Right now, it's hard to see them being anything other than outsiders for promotion with the squad as it is. 46 games is a huge chunk of time, and they need more. If they can get more, they'll be in with a shout, though.