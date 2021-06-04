Sheffield United’s bullish transfer stance on first-team duo revealed

Sheffield United have no plans to sell either George Baldock or Jayden Bogle this summer unless an offer too good to turn down comes in for one of the pair.

Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking to get his feet under the table at Bramall Lane at the earliest opportunity, with the view of guiding the Blades back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Some high profile players he’s inherited will be moved on, but there are no plans to lose either of Baldock or Bogle.

As per Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United plan on retaining both their right-backs, although they could be moved on if an attractive offer comes in that the club simply cannot knock back.

Baldock, 28, has been a mainstay in the Sheffield United side since arriving in 2017, featuring regularly under Chris Wilder as the club surged through the Football League and into the Premier League. He’s made 139 appearances for the club so far.

As for Bogle, the 20-year-old made 16 appearances last year in the Premier League and scored twice after making a £15m move to Bramall Lane alongside fellow Derby County full-back, Max Lowe.

Although both are traditionally more comfortable in a right-back or right wing-back role, Baldock showed versatility to play on the right of a back three, whilst Bogle played on the left due to injury issues elsewhere in the squad.

The Verdict

Baldock and Bogle are two players we know are more than capable in the Championship, so it’s easy to understand why Sheffield United want to retain the pair of them.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Jokanovic uses them both too.

Baldock is the senior man so you’d expect him to get the nod, but Bogle is an emerging talent that’s stepping back into a division he’s done well in before.

Jokanovic previously got the best out of Ryan Sessegnon, who could play as a full-back or winger and shared very similar traits to Bogle.

If a similar success story developed there, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

