Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp talks up Coventry City individual

Sheffield United and Coventry City have had contrasting starts to the Championship season with the Blades sitting in 18th while the Sky Blues reside in fourth.

United have fallen well below expectations while Mark Robins’ men have stunned the division to be sat comfortably inside the play-off places.

Simon Moore has been calm and composed between the sticks for the Sky Blues and Billy Sharp spoke to the club’s media team about the respect he has for Coventry and his former team-mate.

He said: “My good friend in goal, Simon Moore. He’s doing really well, I’m happy for him. Hopefully we can get the better of him on Saturday. They’re there on merit, the table doesn’t lie; it’s going to be difficult but I’m confident we can win the game.”

Moore played a key role for the Blades when they won promotion from League One under Chris Wilder and then adopted a senior role from the fringes in their remarkable rise to the Premier League. There were question marks over whether he was ready to be a number one glovesman at second tier level this season after a quiet few years at Bramall Lane, but the 31-year-old has silenced those doubters with his strong performances.

The Verdict

This is a very intriguing matchup with the pressure building on Slavisa Jokanovic to address the seven point gap between the Blades and the top six, rather than the one that is giving them some breathing space above the bottom three. United are winless in their last three games and will be hoping to put that right after a busy international break on the training ground.

The Blades announced themselves to the rest of the division with a 6-2 win over Peterborough United at Bramall Lane immediately following the first international interval of the season, Jokanovic will be hoping for a similarly dominant performance on Saturday against a Sky Blues side who were embroiled in a relegation battle for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.