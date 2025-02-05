Sheffield United had a busy January transfer window.

The Blades added seven fresh faces to Chris Wilder’s first team squad as they look to battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The South Yorkshire outfit are seeking an immediate return to the top flight after coming 19th in the table last season.

However, they face stiff competition for a top-two spot, with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland also in the mix after the first 30 games of the term.

The new signings at Bramall Lane, including the likes of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz, could prove big difference-makers in their pursuit of the first division.

Here we look at Sheffield United’s highest earners (estimated figures from Capology) and analyse whether the Blades are getting value for money…

Sheffield United’s highest earner

According to Capology's estimates, Rhian Brewster is Sheffield United’s highest earner on a weekly wage of £35,000.

The forward is the best-paid permanent star in Wilder’s side, although Ben Brereton Diaz’s wages are also £35,000 per week.

It is unclear how much of that salary is paid by the Blades, and what contribution Southampton are still making as his parent club.

Brewster has been with the Blades since 2020, making the switch from Liverpool after graduating from their academy system.

Other high earners at Bramall Lane include Gustavo Hamer, who is making £ 30,000 a week with the Steel City outfit since his 2023 move from Coventry City.

Sheffield United's top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Rhian Brewster 35,000 Gustavo Hamer 30,000 Vini Souza 30,000 Tom Davies 30,000 Anel Ahmedhodzic ​​​​​​​30,000

He is one of four players on that salary, with Vini Souza, Tom Davies, and Anel Ahmedhodzic also making the same figure.

There are also a number of players on £25,000-a-week, which includes Adam Davies, Jack Robinson, Rhys-Norrington Davies and new signing Cannon.

Fellow promotion rivals Leeds have Patrick Bamford as their highest earner, making an estimated £70,000 per week.

Meanwhile, Capology has Burnley and Sunderland’s best-paid players as Josh Brownhill (£45,000-a-week) and Daniel Ballard (£25,000).

Sheffield United not getting value for money from Rhian Brewster

Given Brewster is the club’s best-paid player, Sheffield United are not getting value for money at the moment.

The forward has fallen even further down the pecking order with the arrival of Cannon from Leicester City in January, having already struggled for consistent game time.

A record of just two goals before the January market closed isn’t enough to be leading the line in a team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The striker has had his injury problems but his big-money move from Liverpool continues to prove a disappointment and you'd question how long he has left in his Bramall Lane career.

Other high earners like Ahmedhodzic and Hamer are pulling their weight much more in comparison and could make an argument for a pay rise based on these figures.

However, the general cost of the wage bill is in much better balance than at Leeds, where £70,000 per week on Bamford stands out among the top earners at the big four.

Sheffield United’s wage spending is under control, highlighting a lack of reckless spending during their brief time in the Premier League.

This will be what the new owners will want to maintain, as profit and sustainability rules become a bigger and bigger focus in the game at the minute.