Sheffield United’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Sheffield United narrowly missed out on gaining promotion straight back to the Premier League last season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side finished 5th in the Championship table in their first campaign back in the division following their relegation from the top flight.

The Blades’ boss only took charge of the team midway through the season following the dismissal of Slavisa Jokanovic.

But the 44-year old did well to bring the team from the bottom half of the table to within a penalty shootout for a place in Wembley.

The club will be hoping to go one step further over the next 12 months to earn promotion to the top division.

The squad is one of the best in the league, and Heckingbottom has shown he is ready to charge the team up the table.

But here we look at how the current team would best fit if used in a five-a-side match…

Wes Foderingham has earned his place in goals over the course of the season so is the obvious choice to go between the sticks here.

United have a strong defence so deciding between one of their back three was difficult.

But John Egan has been a dependable figure for Heckingbottom and cemented himself as one of the most consistent presences in his side.

Sander Berge is not only one of the Blades’ best players, but one of the top performers in the entire division, which makes him the first name on the team sheet week-in and week-out.

Iliman Ndiaye proved to be a valuable player for United in the latter stages of last season and could yet become one of the team’s most important figures going forward.

He links up well in attack and can provide that creativity to unlock defences, making him a good partner to play behind the striker.

Billy Sharp has also proven himself to still have the talent to compete at a high level despite coming into the final few years of his career.

He will add plenty of goals, making this a tidy and efficient five-a-side team that could compete against the very best that the Championship has to offer.