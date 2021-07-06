Sheffield United’s asking price becomes clearer as Arsenal step up transfer interest

Sheffield United are said to have informed Arsenal that they will have to trigger Sander Berge’s £35 million release clause in order to sign the midfielder this summer, as per a recent report by the Daily Star.

This development comes after Italian duo Napoli and Atalanta both joined the race for the Norwegian, who is seemingly set to depart Bramall Lane if a club comes up with what the Blades are demanding for one of their key men.

The Gunners are said to view Berge as a ready made replacement for Roma bound Granit Xhaka and are keen to do business with the Steel City outfit.

However it is said in the report that the three interested sides aren’t keen to meet the release clause as they feel a deal at that price would be far too costly.

Berge himself only joined the Blades back in the winter of 2020 and is currently under contract until 2024, with Sheffield United being said to want to hold onto the 23-year-old despite the constant speculation surrounding his future.

The midfielder made 16 appearances across all competitions last season.

The Verdict

It is clear that Sheffield United are a club that won’t be bullied into submission over one of their best players, with the interested clubs being made to work hard to get a deal done for Berge.

Considering they only signed him just over a year ago, I can fully understand why they have taken such a stern stance on the matter in hand.

If Arsenal and the two Italian outfits are really serious about signing the midfielder, they will have to meet the release clause.

The situation is as simple as that and its good to see a Sky Bet Championship club standing up to the larger outfits when it comes to a topic such as transfers.