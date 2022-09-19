Sheffield United’s all-time top 10 goalscorers – Who was your favourite?

There have been plenty of goalscorers who Sheffield United have called upon to put the ball in the back of the net throughout their long existence.

During that time, those players will have helped the Blades enjoy a variety of successes at a range of levels.

Indeed, the club are one of just five in England, to have been crowned of all four of the country’s professional divisions at some point or another.

Of course, with so many of those prolific goalscorers having made their impact at Bramall Lane so long ago, there are certain individuals who may not be quite as well remembered as their records suggest they should be.

Many of those certainly carry with them some interesting stories and origins, not to mention a great deals of goals under their belt for the Blades.

So we’ve taken a look at Sheffield United’s all-time top ten goalscorers, right here.