As the Championship prepares to get back underway following the international break, Sheffield United are in a great position.

The Blades currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot in the second tier, and hold a three-point advantage over third-place Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United, too, have a game in hand over Rovers, and are therefore firmly in the driving seat when it comes to promotion, at present.

Away from the pitch, though, we've decided to take a look at some of the celebrity names that will no doubt be cheering the Blades on in their Premier League pursuit.

With that said, below, we've picked out five of the most famous faces, in no particular order, that are said to be fans of Sheffield United.

1 Sean Bean

One of the most notable names to support Sheffield United is actor Sean Bean.

As well as being a supporter, Bean was on the board at Sheffield United for five years between 2002 and 2007, during the latter of which he reportedly had a bust up with former Blades boss Neil Warnock.

In the 1996 film 'When Saturday Comes', Muir played a worker that went on to get scouted by and play for Sheffield United.

2 Kell Brook

Former world champion boxer Kell Brook is also a famous name that is a big fan of Sheffield United.

Brook has appeared on Sheffield United's club media training with players, such as the one below where John Lundstram and Jack O'Connell join him in the gym.

Brook's 2017 IBF world welterweight defence versus Errol Spence Jr also took place at Bramall Lane.

3 Jessica Ennis-Hill

Another famous Blades supporter is athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Ennis-Hill specialised in multi-event disciplines during her career and could at one stage or another call herself an Olympic, World and European champion.

Ennis-Hill also previously had a stand named after her at Bramall Lane, but this was changed in 2015.

4 Mark Labbett

Known as 'The Beast' on ITV's hit quiz show The Chase, Mark Labbett is another celebrity who is also a Blade.

Labbett has made his support for the club no secret and was recently spotted at Bramall Lane on a club video.

Labbett has also name-dropped Bramall Lane on the hit ITV show, as he once bragged about on Twitter.

5 Joe Root

Last but certainly not least, former England test cricket captain Joe Root is the final Blade on this list.

Like Kell Brook, Root is another of the famous names on this list to appear on Sheffield United club media in the last few years.

Root has also been on to the pitch at Bramall Lane previously, as shown in the club tweet below.