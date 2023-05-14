Sheffield United are heading back to the Premier League, which should mean a busy summer transfer window.

The Blades are well aware of just how hard it is to establish yourself in the top flight and will look to strengthen Paul Heckingbottom's squad ahead of 2023/24.

Sheffield United's 5 most expensive signings

Our focus today is on big-money United signings of the past as we look at their five most expensive arrivals and what they're up to now...

5. Lys Mousset - £10 million (BBC)

It cost around £10 million to sign French forward Lys Mousset from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019.

He showed his quality in flashes for the Blades but didn't really live up to the price tag and left the club on a free transfer last summer.

The 27-year-old joined Bundesliga side VFL Bochum but has spent the second half of the season on loan in Ligue 2 with Nimes after making the move late in the January window.

He is due to return to the German club this summer and still has a year left on his contract there.

4. Oliver McBurnie - £17.5 million, potentially worth up to £20 million (BBC)

United stumped up £17.5 million to sign striker Oliver McBurnie from Swansea City in August 2019, which was a record fee for the Yorkshire club at the time.

The Scottish marksman has had his problems with injuries and endured some poor spells in front of goal but enjoyed the best season of his Blades career in 2022/23.

McBurnie has scored 15 goals in 41 appearances as he's helped Heckingbottom's side win promotion and reach the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

3. Aaron Ramsdale - £18.5 million (Sky Sports)

It will be no surprise to United fans that Aaron Ramsdale is thriving at Arsenal.

The goalkeeper has been a central figure in their Premier League title challenge this term and could yet help them get their hands on the trophy.

Ramsdale came through the Bramall Lane academy before leaving to join Bournemouth in 2017 and then being re-signed three years later for an £18.5 million fee.

The Blades made a sizeable profit though as the deal that saw him join the Gunners was worth up to £30 million.

2. Sander Berge - £22 million (Sky Sports)

What a signing Sander Berge has proven.

The Norwegian cost the Blades north of £22 million in 2020 - becoming a club-record signing at the time - and has surpassed 100 appearances for the club.

United have managed to keep hold of him despite plenty of interest from elsewhere and the midfielder has been a pivotal player in their successful Championship promotion push.

Supporters will hope to see the 25-year-old sign a new deal soon.

1. Rhian Brewster - £23.5 million (Sky Sports)

It's unfortunate that Rhian Brewster, United's most expensive signing ever, has not yet lived up to the billing.

He'd fired in goals for fun on loan at Swansea City before the Blades landed him in a £23.5 million deal with Liverpool late in the 2020 summer transfer window but has managed just four in 53 appearances since.

Injuries have not helped but he is still just 23 and has plenty of potential.With a contract that runs until 2025, Brewster still has time to turn his Blades career around.