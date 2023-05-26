It was an excellent season for Sheffield United in 2022/23 as they won promotion from the Championship.

The Blades will return to the Premier League following a two-year absence after they finished as runners-up behind champions Burnley, while they also reached the semi-final of the FA Cup, losing 3-0 to Manchester City after a spirited display at Wembley.

Paul Heckingbottom's recruitment has been key to their success this season, particularly the additions of midfielders Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on loan from Manchester City, while Anel Ahmedhodzic was a crucial part of the side after his big-money arrival from Malmö.

Sheffield United's most underwhelming signings

However, it is fair to say that not all of United's transfer business has been as successful and with the window set to open, we looked back at some of their most disappointing signings to see how they are faring now.

Adlene Guedioura

Guedioura joined the Blades following their relegation from the top flight in 2021.

The move saw Guedioura reunite with then manager Slavisa Jokanovic after the pair worked together at Al-Gharafa in Qatar, and he arrived with a good reputation after impressive stints with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

But it did not work out for Guedioura at Bramall Lane, and he made just one substitute appearance in the league and one start in the EFL Cup before his contract was terminated last February.

The Algeria international then joined League One side Burton Albion on a short-term contract and had a spell with Al-Duhail before joining his current club Al-Wakrah earlier this year, where he is also a coach.

What happened to Dean Hammond after he left Sheffield United?

Hammond arrived at Bramall Lane in October 2015 on loan from Leicester City.

He had previously worked under manager Nigel Adkins at Southampton and was a regular as the Blades recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish in League One.

Hammond was offered a permanent contract at the end of his loan spell, but Chris Wilder was less keen for Hammond to stay following his appointment in May 2016 and the deal was never signed.

The 40-year-old returned to the King Power Stadium, but did not make another first-team appearance.

He had a spell as loans manager with the Foxes and made a brief return to football with non-league side Worthing in March 2020, although he did not end up playing a game.

Where is Jack Rodwell now?

Following a period training with the club, Rodwell joined the Blades in January 2020.

Rodwell was once regarded as one of the country's most exciting prospects and was tipped to become a key player for England at international level, but after progressing through Everton's academy, his career declined after disappointing stints with Manchester City and Sunderland.

Despite making just two appearances, his contract was surprisingly renewed in the summer, but he only featured once the following season, and he was released in 2021.

The 32-year-old then moved to Australia to join Western Sydney Wanderers, and he currently plies his trade for Sydney FC.