It was an excellent season on the pitch for Sheffield United this year.

The Blades were promoted back to the Premier League after a two-year absence as they finished as runners-up in the Championship behind Burnley, while they also reached the FA Cup semi-final where they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City after a spirited display at Wembley.

However, matters off the field have been more turbulent as the club's takeover saga continues. It had looked as though businessman Dozy Mmobuosi was set to complete a deal, but that now seems increasingly unlikely.

Current owner Prince Abdullah confirmed after promotion that he still intends to sell the club and manager Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of resolving the situation quickly in order to allow him to prepare for life back in the top flight.

"We've got to do it now," Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live last month.

"I wanted to have been speaking to the players last week. As soon as Wednesday was done. There are conversations now.

"I want to be speaking to them and in my eyes it's simple. We know where we stand now, so let's work with that.

"If someone bought the club or Prince Abdullah sold the club to anyone or investment, whatever it is, and it increased our capability then that's fine, we'll spend that. But at the minute we'll work with what we've got otherwise we are going to fall behind."

However, as Mmobuosi's takeover bid stalls, there is hope for the Blades as a new party enters the frame.

What is the latest on Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover bid?

Mmobuosi had a bid to buy the club accepted in December, but there has been little progress since then.

Concerns over Mmobuosi's takeover emerged in February, with the Daily Mail reporting that the value of Mmobuosi's company Tingo had dropped by 94% in a year, raising questions about his actual wealth.

Mmobuosi has been under investigation by the EFL since then and he has yet to be given the green light to complete the deal, with Prince Abdullah admitting it is now unlikely.

"I can't say it's off but I think maybe now it's unlikely," Prince Abdullah told the BBC.

"But everything is open. I can't comment more than that.

"If we reach a decision, I want it to be before we start preparations for the next season. It can't affect the team next year. It has to be done now. If we are in the club, we are going to manage it the best we can."

However, Mmobuosi tweeted last month that he has "categorically not" withdrawn his bid to buy the club and he is working to reach a "positive outcome".

Who is now looking to buy Sheffield United?

The Telegraph claimed on Wednesday that the Blades are now subject to takeover interest from a US-based consortium.

A Silicon Valley-based group of investors are said to have held talks about a potential takeover, but no formal offer has yet been made.

The consortium are reportedly looking at options in the Premier League and have appointed a English-based technical advisor to assist in any potential deal.

They want to remain anonymous as they decide whether to progress their interest further, but after the frustrating over Mmobuoi's takeover, it offers hope to Blades fans that there could be a breakthrough in the not-too-distant future.