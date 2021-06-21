Sheffield United ‘yet to firm up’ interest in signing Premier League defender

Sheffield United are yet to firm up their interest in signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to a recent report from The Star.

The Blades are preparing for life back in the second tier of English football, after being relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing campaign in the top flight.

Sanderson is reportedly one of their transfer targets heading into the summer, although they’re yet to firm up their interest with a formal bid at this stage of the summer transfer window.

The Wolves defender spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with League One side Sunderland, and went on to catch the eye with a number of impressive showings for Lee Johnson’s side.

He made 28 appearances in total for the Black Cats, but his efforts weren’t quite enough for the third tier side, as they missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Sunderland are also believed to be keen on reaching an agreement on a permanent basis for Sanderson, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’re ahead or behind Sheffield United in the race to land his signature this summer.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up ahead of the new season.

Sheffield United will surely be a tempting proposition for Sanderson this summer, as they’ll be fancying their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The defender really impressed me in his loan spell with Sunderland this term, and I think he’s more than good enough to be playing his football regularly in the Championship.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from other clubs.