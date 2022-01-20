Sheffield United would be wise to strike this transfer agreement with Newcastle: Opinion

As Aaron Ramsdale left Sheffield United for bigger and brighter things at Arsenal, Sander Berge may have been wondering what might have been.

The Norwegian midfielder has seen himself constantly linked with a move away from the Steel City club since their disastrous relegation last season.

However despite weeks of constant talk and speculation the 23-year-old ended up staying put at Bramall Lane in the summer and has endured a somewhat lacklustre campaign for many reasons under first Slavisa Jokanovic and now Paul Heckingbottom.

Berge has seen much of his season disrupted by injury, thus seeing him make just 10 league appearances so far as the Blades have struggled to live up to their pre-season billing as one of the favourites for promotion.

Despite that shortcoming, the dynamic central midfield player is now being linked with a move away from the club once again, with big spending Newcastle United said to have the schemer on their hit list this month.

Indeed for the Blades their stance on the future of Berge has rarely changed since he arrived for £22 million – they want to make a profit from his sale or otherwise a potential deal is off the table.

It’s an approach that worked well in the case of Ramsdale and is certainly one that they would stick to if the Magpies slapped in a hefty offer.

Berge still has two years left to run on the deal that he signed back in 2020 upon his arrival from Genk, however Sheffield United are right to be wary about the prospect of his value decreasing.

The longer they hold onto him, the more likely they are to struggle to make back the money that they put in to bring him to the club in the first place.

Clubs aren’t as wealthy as they were prior to the pandemic and as a result they would be more open to waiting for a player to see their contract expire as opposed to making an offer that could prove to be too costly.

Therefore if Newcastle meet the Blades’ asking price for Berge this month, they would be wise to accept it in order to balance the books further at Bramall Lane and also prevent what has been a harmonious relationship with the player himself from breaking down.

Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet, and this month the Blades may well have to do just that once more.