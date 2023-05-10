With the Championship campaign over and done with, Sheffield United can now sit back and reflect on what was an incredibly successful campaign.

After losing out in the play-offs last season, the Blades ensured they would not have to go down that route this season, winning automatic promotion to the Premier League - and by quite some distance in the end.

Not only that, but Paul Heckingbottom's men also had an incredible run in the FA Cup alongside their promotion win.

Coming up short against Manchester City in the semi-finals at Wembley was no shame at all, and it should still be considered a great run for the club.

With the above said, though, now that the summer is arriving, there are some big decisions to be made at Bramall Lane.

Indeed, a number of first team players are out of contract in the Steel City, many of whom have played a big part in the club's recent success.

What is Billy Sharp's current contract situation at Sheffield United?

One player who finds themselves on an expiring deal is club captain and legend Billy Sharp.

Having signed a one-year extension with the Blades last summer, Sharp's current contract is up at the end of June.

Reports today, too, have suggested that the forward could well exit the club.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Sharp held a meeting with Blades' bosses, but, it reportedly went very badly.

Clearly, this puts the 37-year-old's future in doubt.

Blades could be missing a trick with Sharp

However, if Sheffield United do indeed let Sharp depart on a free transfer, you can't help but feel they could be missing a trick.

First and foremost, Sharp is a club captain and legend, and it surely cannot be underestimated just how big of a role he plays behind the scenes at Bramall Lane and in the dressing room.

As with most teams going up to the top flight, the Blades first aim will be to ensure their survival and that they avoid relegation, and having experienced heads in the dressing room such as Sharps would certainly be helpful.

Not only that, but the Blades' current forward options have plenty of doubt hanging over them.

Transfer speculation continues to persist around Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie is out of contract this summer, and although he may well re-sign, he is yet to do so.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster is coming off the back of an injury, and the club's younger forwards in Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula are likely not ready for Premier League football.

Of course, he would only be a squad player, but as he has shown by making 38 league appearances this past season, Sharp can still contribute in that role.

Indeed, then, given the reasons outlined above, Sheffield United could be missing a trick were they to allow their experienced forward to walk away from Bramall Lane this summer.