Highlights Sheffield United aim to replace Bogle with James Bree or Ki-Jana Hoever for right-back position.

Hoever's versatility and attacking prowess make him a strong choice for Sheffield United.

Hoever's physical attributes and experience at Stoke make him the ideal pick-up for the Blades.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United are interested in Southampton's James Bree and Wolves’ Ki-Jana Hoever as they aim to fill the void at right-back this summer following Jayden Bogle's move to Leeds United.

Blades eye Jayden Bogle replacements

The Blades lost Bogle to a promotion rival for a fee of around £5 million, which came as a blow for Chris Wilder, but finding his replacement is another question entirely for the club. Right-back has become a real problem area for his team. They may have added Jamie Shackleton to their ranks as a versatile option down the right-hand flank or in central midfield, but they have yet to add a specialist.

Femi Siriki has returned from loan, whilst Sam Curtis is an exciting young prospect, but neither are likely to replace a player of Bogle's calibre. Football Insider revealed that Hoever is one possible loan target. However, Alan Nixon has also reported via his Patreon of Blades' interest in Southampton's James Bree as another option as a replacement for Bogle.

It is claimed that Hoever is viewed as an ‘ideal’ successor to Bogle, with a loan move on the cards for the player again this summer, who is under contract with Wolves until 2026. Not only that, but Nixon also reports that Southampton are currently happy to retain Bree. He is said to be willing to fight for his place at St. Mary's in the Premier League next season, despite Saints signing Yukinara Sugawara to compete with both Bree and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Sheffield United's interest in James Bree and Ki-Jana Hoever

Before the transfer window slams shut, Sheffield United will need to sign at least one of the two rumoured right-back options, but which one is the better fit for Wilder's team and system?

However, here we have decided to determine the choice they should make this summer. We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on the prospects of both Bree and Hoever.

Adam Elliott

It's unclear if they will sign both players, but both would provide them with a quality and versatile option at Championship level. Bree has operated at both right and left-back, whilst Hoever can play a number of roles in defensive areas.

That makes more sense for a Sheffield United side than Bree, even though both have spent time as a wing-back as well. Hoever started his career as a right-sided centre-back before finding a home at either right full-back or wing-back. His energy and marauding runs are a particular feature of his game.

That's because he has extremely strong physical and athletic attributes, with both the engine and speed to cover the flank. Sheffield United have utilised both a back four and back five in pre-season, but with Wilder renowned for his five-at-the-back system, it is fairly safe to say that Hoever would be the superior player for that set up.

Whilst not being the same type of wing-back as Bogle, the Dutchman impressed at Stoke in a back five for around 18 months, with his attacking prowess shining through. He chipped in with four goals and five assists in the previous campaign.

That output is perhaps where he has the edge over Bree, and his attacking upside will shine through in a team who are expected to be vying for promotion. The Wolves defender is available for loan, so it would also help in Sheffield United's somewhat unclear financial predicament as well.

Both players would be good additions for the Blades, but the younger, more versatile, and more athletic Hoever is the more obvious choice of the two players.

Alfie Burns

When you think of a Sheffield United player, you identify individuals that are athletic, robust, up and down, playing with passion and fight. Those are traits that Ki-Jana Hoever has in abundance. He would be a great replacement for Bogle.

Physically, he would be ideal for Wilder's style of football. Committing himself forwards from defensive positions and also getting back to keep the team in shape when they are against the ball.

There's an indication that the Blades might be a touch more direct this season with Kieffer Moore, and it's going to be important to get a profile of player around him in the squad that is going to work their socks off to pick up any pieces. Again, Hoever feels perfect.

He's got tactical versatility between systems, and he's the sort of solid right-sided option that you'd want to balance off the adventurous Harrison Burrows.

What's also worth considering is the fact that Sheffield United have lost two right-back/wing-back options this summer in Bogle and George Baldock. Hoever played over 3,000 minutes at Stoke last season, with only Luke McNally and Michael Rose playing more. He's robust and will play a lot of football across a 46-game season.

There's little doubt that the Wolves man would be the ideal pick-up for Wilder and Sheffield United.