Highlights Sheffield United are planning to make a bid for Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom.

Middlesbrough may be open to selling Akpom this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Sheffield United may consider Aston Villa's Cameron Archer as an alternative if they fail to secure Akpom.

Sheffield United will go ahead and launch a bid for Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom, according to Alan Nixon.

The Blades' boss Paul Heckingbottom is the key figure behind this interest and is currently trying to push the board to ensure they submit an offer for the ex-Arsenal man who impressed at the Riverside.

Akpom's 28 league goals last season helped Boro to briefly compete with Heckingbottom's side for automatic promotion, although United's class and quality prevailed in the end.

What is Middlesbrough's stance on Chuba Akpom?

Boro are understandably reluctant to lose Akpom for free next summer and with this in mind, a move this summer seems likely unless he puts pen to paper on a new contract.

He could potentially be sold in January but foreign clubs will be able to agree a pre-contract deal with the player and bids for him in the winter would be even lower considering he would have around six months left on his contract at that point.

Owner Steve Gibson has shown that he isn't afraid to cash in on big players with Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier both being sold last summer, so Michael Carrick needs to be braced for Akpom's potential departure.

He may be a key player - but they could bring in a potential replacement for the attacker if they decide to cash in on him before the summer transfer window closes.

Sheffield United's transfer activity

With Iliman Ndiaye leaving the club, it comes as no shock that the Blades are targeting someone like Akpom who can play both as a striker and an attacking midfielder, with the ex-Gunner doing extremely well in the latter position last term.

However, they are also happy to move on to Aston Villa's Cameron Archer as a potential alternative target if their attempts to recruit Akpom are unsuccessful. That could be a blow to Boro who may want to bring Archer back following his successful loan spell at the Riverside.

Heckingbottom seems to be keen to add to his midfield at this stage despite the arrival of Gustavo Hamer with the Blades in talks with free agent Tom Davies - and Lewis O'Brien remains on their radar as well.

They want Tommy Doyle and James McAtee too - but it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will sanction moves for either of them.

How much should Sheffield United be prepared to pay for Chuba Akpom?

United have to bear in mind the fact Akpom has only fully thrived at the Riverside last season and hasn't exactly replicated this type of form over the past few years on Teesside.

With this, they need to limit how much they spend on the forward, with his contract situation also likely to reduce his valuation.

The player is 27 too, so Heckingbottom's side may not be able to sell him on for a huge amount in the future.

With these factors in mind, they shouldn't be looking to spend more than £10m despite the attacking's obvious talent.

And Archer could cost them much more than Akpom would, so it would be a surprise if they were able to bring the former in but not the latter.

United need to watch their spending, so limiting the amount they spend on either will be important.