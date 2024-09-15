Burnley announced the signing of free agent John Egan earlier this week, with the defender joining after being released from Sheffield United earlier in the summer.

With over 200 league appearances for the Blades, the Republic of Ireland established himself as a fan favourite during his six years at Bramall Lane, with two Premier League promotions to his name in that time.

But after an Achilles injury limited him to just six league games during the previous campaign, the decision was made for the Blades to cut ties with the 31-year-old upon the expiration of his contract in June.

After seeing him agree terms with another promotion hopeful for the season ahead, the Steel City outfit will be hoping that decision isn’t one they come to regret the next time the two sides face off on Boxing Day.

John Egan’s Sheffield United legacy will not be forgotten anytime soon

Having made the move from Brentford in the summer of 2018, Egan was part of a staunch defensive unit that powered the Blades to the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.

No other side conceded less than the 41 goals that United let in that season, with Egan, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham forging an often impenetrable partnership at the back under Chris Wilder’s instructions.

That momentum was taken into the top flight as the South Yorkshire outfit powered themselves into contention in the top half of the table, with Egan once again one of the protagonists in a side that achieved a ninth-placed finish in their first season back dining at the top table.

From then on, the intimidating stature of the man-mountain at the back was a regular feature at Bramall Lane, with the centre-back failing to start just one match of the Blades’ two seasons in the second tier, before promotion was once again secured.

John Egan's Selected Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 224 8 5 Gillingham 92 11 4 Brentford 71 7 2 Correct as of 9/11/24

But once injury issues caught up with him, the writing was on the wall for the defender, who was sent from the club with best wishes, before he ultimately ended up with a divisional rival just months later.

John Egan will be relishing Bramall Lane return after Sheffield United exit

Having been training with the Clarets over the summer, Egan finally got the move over the line earlier this week, as Scott Parker made the move to bring the experienced campaigner in to bolster his defensive options.

Having won promotion from the division twice before, the Irishman knows exactly what is needed to compete in the second tier, and is looking to use that experience to help his teammates get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that," Egan told the club's website

"I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on."

"I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager [Scott Parker]," he said.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”

With the promotion race set to be as tight as ever at the top of the Championship, losing Egan to a key rival could prove to be costly in the long run, with the 31-year-old wanting to impress after being offered a one-year contract at Turf Moor.

That news means Egan is set to return to Bramall Lane with his new employers on Boxing Day, and he will be as eager as anyone to prove to those in Sheffield that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Everyone at the club will know what the defender is capable of, and if he produces anything like the sort of display that Blades fans will remember him for, they could well be crying into their left over trimmings after the full time whistle.