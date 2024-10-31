Sheffield United have returned to the Championship excellently, and despite two losses on the bounce, they were able to stop their rut quickly with a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

It was a performance to be proud of on an emotional day at Bramall Lane, as the Blades came together to celebrate the life of their former right-back, George Baldock, who passed away at the start of October.

Chris Wilder's side were in inspired form against the Potters, and looked back to their best, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi being a real handful out on the right flank.

The winger has been electric since joining from Crystal Palace on loan in the summer, and despite the long-drawn-out process of getting him to Yorkshire, he has proven to be worth the wait, scoring twice and picking up an assist in his first 11 appearances.

However, a new update surrounding Rak-Sakyi's future at Sheffield United could have Wilder and supporters worried.

Palace may look at bringing Rak-Sakyi back to Selhurt Park

Although the 2023/24 campaign was an excellent one for Palace, this season has been a difficult one, with the South London club sat 17th in the Premier League table.

This poor start has led to conversations surrounding Rak-Sakyi, with the Eagles potentially looking at bringing the 22-year-old back to Selhurst Park to help fill the gap that was left following Michael Olise's departure to Bayern Munich.

Sheffield United paid nearly £4m to take the winger on loan, but Oliver Glasner's side inserted a break clause into the deal, according to Football Insider, and this could be taken up if their struggles continue.

This would be extremely disappointing for Wilder, as Rak-Sakyi is quickly improving, and has become an extremely dangerous asset to have on the right-hand side.

Nevertheless, it is Palace who hold all the cards surrounding his future, and the Blades can only wait to see what happens in the coming months. If he continues to perform, and the Eagles continue to have issues, then it would not be surprising to see him back in red-and-blue.

However, it must be stated that nothing has been decided yet.

Sheffield United will be miffed if Rak-Sakyi leaves

With the January window just two months away, there will be some anxious people at Bramall Lane as they wait to find out Palace's plans, and if his loan is cancelled, then there will be a lot of anger.

Rak-Sakyi has started to find his feet at Sheffield United following a difficult and frustrating year at Selhurst Park where he played just six times in the league.

The consistent football that he has played has done wonders for his development, and his involvement in the Blades' play will be a huge miss if he returns to his parent club. He has had more touches of the ball in the box than any other winger in the division, and has also completed the most dribbles in that position, as per FotMob.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sheffield United Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 11 (7) Minutes Played 543 Goals (Assists) 2 (1) xG 1.69 Chances Created 9 Pass Accuracy 81.9% Successful Dribbles 19 Touches (In Opposition Box) 280 (59) Duels Won 44 Recoveries 25 *Stats correct as of 30/10/2024

The freedom he is allowed by Wilder makes him a joy to watch, and seeing out the season with the Championship club would be the most beneficial situation for all parties.

Moreover, he has started to form a connection with supporters, and disappointment would take over Bramall Lane if he returns to Crystal Palace in the winter.