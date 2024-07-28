Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are all pursuing Leicester City forward Tom Cannon ahead of a potential summer loan swoop.

As per a recent reveal from The Sun's Alan Nixon via Patreon, the second-tier trio are in a three-way race to land Cannon's services on loan in the coming weeks.

Nixon has claimed that the Everton academy product is admired by Chris Wilder, who is in the market for a new centre-forward after losing Oli McBurnie to LaLiga outfit Las Palmas following the expiration of his Bramall Lane deal. The Blades have already snapped up Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth this summer.

However, the report also adds that Stoke may eventually lead the running for Cannon's signature if they can offer to pay the bulk of his current salary, as well as the Baggies, who all will have aspirations of reaching the Premier League themselves.

