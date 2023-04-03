Sheffield United have taken Manchester United youngster Zach Giggs on trial as they consider a move for the player.

Who is Zach Giggs?

The 16-year-old is the son of Red Devils legend Ryan, and, like his Dad, Zach has come through the ranks at Old Trafford. However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that the teenager, who is a left-back, will not be offered a contract by the Premier League giants.

Therefore, he is going to be on the lookout for a new club, and the same report has revealed that the Blades have already made their move to bring Giggs in. They state that he will head to Yorkshire for a trial period, where he will feature for the youth team, as he looks to prove his worth to the coaching staff, who will ultimately have the say on whether he should be given a deal at Bramall Lane.

However, the Championship high-flyers won’t have a free run at Giggs, as it is also claimed that other clubs are ‘monitoring’ his situation, as they consider bringing in the Welsh youth international, who has turned out for his country at U15 level.

Would Sheffield United be a good fit for Giggs?

You would imagine the prospect of joining Sheffield United would appeal to the youngster, as they are a club that have shown regularly over the years that they are very good at developing and improving players. Obviously, the likes of Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker are the most high-profile success stories, but there have been many more who have gone on to have a good career in the game.

Of course, it’s too soon to properly judge Giggs, or to say what sort of career he will be able to go on to have. Nevertheless, the fact he has been on the books of Man United, and also represented his country, proves that he is someone who does have talent. So, to get him in on a free in the summer seems like a low-risk move if it does happen.

Now though, it’s all on the player. He is going to be in a position where he has to decide his next move, and he will need to perform well on trial with the Blades if he is to earn that contract. Ultimately, Sheffield United fans will trust the judgement of the coaches at the club, and it will be interesting to see if Giggs does sign for the club, as he is someone that will attract a lot of attention over the coming years due to his name.