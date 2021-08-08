Sheffield United weighing up £500,000 move for EFL ace

Sheffield United are interested in signing Crewe Alexandra forward Charlie Kirk for £500,000, according to The Sun.

Kirk has been on Crewe’s books since he was a youngster, going on to make 206 first-team appearances for the Cheshire outfit.

The 23-year-old impressed in League One as Crewe finished 11st last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists for Dave Artell’s side.

Kirk, who has scored 32 goals in 206 games for Alex, is now wanted by Championship side Sheffield United, according to The Sun.

It is claimed that the Blades want to sign the creative forward in a deal worth around £500,000, with a year left on his deal at Gresty Road.

United are keen to add more firepower going forward, particularly in their wide areas having deployed Lys Mousset and Oliver Burke against Birmingham last night.

The Blades fell to an opening day defeat, with Maxime Colin’s header condemning Slavisa Jokanovic to his first defeat as manager.

The Verdict

I’m not sure what Kirk would bring to United that they haven’t already got to be completely honest.

He is undoubtedly a talented, silky midfielder who can score goals and create chances for his teammates, and he is a natural winger which United probably don’t have at this moment in time.

But to go from mid-table League One to pushing for Premier League promotion is a big step, and I personally believe there are better options out there.

£500,000 would be a good deal, though, and you’d be paying for his potential there more than anything.