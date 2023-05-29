Sheffield United are said to be interested in signing defender Conor Coady this summer, according to Simon Jones’ MailOnline newsletter.

The Blades are currently preparing for life back in the Premier League after earning automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Sheffield United interested in signing Conor Coady

It seems that as they prepare for life back in England’s top flight, the club are looking at transfer targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Coady has just finished his season-long loan spell at Premier League side Everton and played a crucial role in their final game of the season over the weekend, a game that the Toffees won, which ensured their safety.

The 30-year-old is still on the books at Wolverhampton Wanderers, having joined the club back in 2015. However, this summer, the defender found himself lower in the pecking order and was therefore sent out on loan by the club.

Coady appeared 24 times for Everton, managing just one goal, but his game time at the club became somewhat limited when Sean Dyche was brought in as their new manager.

As part of the deal that saw Coady join Everton on loan there is an option to make the deal permanent for a deal believed to be £4.5 million.

However, according to this update there are doubts whether Everton will trigger that option as he wasn’t a regular under Dyche towards the end of the campaign.

The report adds that Coady is keen on staying in the north for family reasons and newly promoted side Sheffield United are believed to be watching the developments regarding the defender, but their restricted budget could be a hurdle they need to overcome.

Would Conor Coady be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Coady has previous experience at Bramall Lane, having played at the club on loan during the 2013/14 season. He joined from Coady’s boyhood club, Liverpool, and played 39 games in the Blades’ League One campaign.

So, with interest reigniting, this could be a very smart move from United this summer. There is no doubt that Coady still has a lot to offer at the top level, and with him still in and around the England set-up, he is clearly a defender who has impressed.

Therefore, if Sheffield United can get him through the door, he will bring some needed experience to their backline and strong leadership qualities.

All will depend on whether United have the funds to pursue a deal like this, but considering he was sent out on loan this summer, Wolves may be willing to part ways on a temporary basis once again.