Sheffield United are eyeing a shock move for Norwich City striker Ashley Barnes in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are ready to swoop in with a short-term deal for the 35-year-old striker, whose contract at Carrow Road expires at the end of the season.

A 10-match unbeaten run has helped propel Chris Wilder’s side to the summit of the Championship table, but United want to remain proactive in January in order to further boost their chances of an instant return to the Premier League, especially with a takeover on the table that is nearly completed.

Nixon reported that the Blades are also keen on a deal to bring Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz back to Bramall Lane, but could turn to the veteran target man Barnes as well to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.

Given his age, Barnes may potentially represent a surprise target for the high-flying Blades, but there are few players who can boast the same level of Championship success as the former Brighton and Burnley striker.

Barnes was promoted from the second tier no less than three times during his spell with the Clarets and was part of Vincent Kompany’s all-conquering side who topped 100 points back in 2022-23.

Barnes scored 54 times in 293 appearances for Burnley, before making the move to Norwich ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Ashley Barnes's Norwich City Stats 2023/24 (As Per Fotmob) Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 36 6 5 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

The experienced striker netted six goals and registered five assists for the Canaries as David Wagner’s side enjoyed a spirited run to the play-offs, before they were dismantled by Leeds in their semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Barnes’ current season has been seriously disrupted by a calf issue that ultimately required surgery - an injury that he claims caused him to contemplate his future in the game.

The striker hadn’t played a single minute of football this term until November 26, but recovered to make his first start since the play-off defeat to Leeds in Norwich’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth last Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes could be a necessary addition for Sheffield United next month

If they can continue easing him back into action, Barnes could be a particularly important addition for Wilder’s men.

He could bring invaluable nous and experience to the Blades’ frontline as well as crucial knowledge of what it takes to get promoted at Championship level, to a side who are the third-youngest squad in the second tier this season.

With Barnes' contract due to expire at the end of the season, Nixon believes the Canaries could be open to business for the veteran and would potentially be happy to offload his significant salary.

While Barnes is perhaps not the typical target for a side chasing a Premier League return anymore, he could represent a very shrewd addition for Wilder and his side, if United can get a deal over the line.