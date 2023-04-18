Sheffield United and Bristol City will both be keen to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship this evening.

The Blades managed to get back to winning ways at this level last weekend in their showdown with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark sealed a 4-1 victory over the Bluebirds.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades managed to maintain their five point advantage over Luton Town who are their nearest challengers in the race for a top-two finish.

With the Hatters not set to play until Wednesday, United will extend the gap between the two sides if they avoid defeat this evening.

United will unquestionably be confident in their ability to cause issues for the Robins in front of their own supporters as they have won 13 home league games this season.

As for Nigel Pearson's side, they will be determined to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Watford in tonight's fixture.

Set to remain in the Championship for another year, it will be interesting to see whether the Robins will be able to end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Sheffield United vs Bristol City?

Ahead of this particular meeting, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Sheffield United will secure a 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

Will Prutton's prediction for this clash turn out to be correct?

While supporters of the visiting side this evening will be hoping that this prediction is wide of the mark, it would not be at all surprising if the Blades go on to secure yet another victory at Bramall Lane.

The Robins have only managed to win five games on their travels at this level during the current term and may find it difficult to prevent Ndiaye from having a major impact on the outcome of this fixture.

A stand-out performer in the Championship this season, Ndiaye has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions for the Blades while he has also chipped in with seven assists.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.17 in the second-tier, the Senegal international will fancy his chances of causing all kinds of issues for United's latest opponents.