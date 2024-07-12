Highlights Sheffield United wants £30m for Vinicius Souza, but Fulham values him at just £15m, complicating potential transfer negotiations.

With Souza looking to leave, United could benefit from lowering their asking price to facilitate his departure and reinvest in the squad.

It may be best for United to sell Souza if he's unhappy, as restoring unity is essential for a cohesive and strong team under Wilder.

Sheffield United have set a £30m asking price for Vinicius Souza amid interest from Fulham and other sides across Europe.

This comes from a recent reveal by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, where he has claimed that the Blades will not be easily parting ways with the in-demand Brazilian midfielder following their immediate return to the Championship following top-flight relegation.

United face a significant summer of rebuilding ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with a host of household names at Bramall Lane already having departed, and many more players set to before long. United must also source incomings too, while their ongoing takeover has proved restrictive to their transfer business so far, but could pay dividends later into the window if completed.

Souza looks destined to depart this summer, despite only arriving at the club last August from Belgian outfit Lommel. Having previously spent time out on loan with Espanyol in La Liga, Souza appeared in all but two league fixtures for Chris Wilder’s side as they finished bottom of the pile last season.

Sheffield United set Vinicius Souza price tag

Nixon’s report reveals that United have placed a whopping £30m price tag on Souza, who is reportedly keen to leave South Yorkshire after their relegation from the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are said to be eyeing Souza following the move of star midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich for an initial £42m outlay. Fulham would like to acquire Souza as a direct replacement but value the 25-year-old at just £15m, half of United’s valuation.

Whether an eventual agreement can be struck between the two sides remains to be seen, but the report adds that Souza has been offered to clubs across Europe ahead of what appears an imminent departure either way.

Sheffield United must lower Vinicius Souza asking price

It’s little wonder why Fulham aren’t currently meeting United’s valuation.

Souza is talented, and it's clear why Fulham want to replace Palhinha with another combative midfielder who excels at breaking up play in the middle of the park, but even still, you still have to ask if he's a £30m player yet.

Vinicius Souza's 23/24 Premier League stats for Sheffield United, as per FotMob Appearances 36 Goals 1 Assists 0 Successful dribbles 17 Tackles won 76 Interceptions 32

It’s common practice for clubs to administer extortionate asking prices for prized assets in this day and age, but given that Souza wants to leave and is probably replaceable, they’d benefit more from lowering their asking price, sanctioning a sale and reinvesting that money back into a squad that sorely needs reinforcements.

It’s simply not worth keeping Souza around if he’s unhappy and wants out either. Wilder will no doubt be looking to restore unity and fight into a side that looked so divided and beleaguered in the Premier League. He never takes to players who could potentially upset the apple cart, and you get the impression that Souza could be one of those.