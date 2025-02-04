This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Vini Souza’s future at Sheffield United has been settled for the time being following the closure of the January transfer window.

It was reported by ESPN in Brazil in January that Palmeiras were eyeing a potential move for the midfielder.

However, no deal materialised and he has remained at Bramall Lane going into the final act of the Championship season.

The 25-year-old has played 22 times in the second division so far this season, with the club eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

Vini Souza - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 36 (29) 1 (0) 2024-25 22 (21) 0 As of February 4th

Vini Souza transfer claim

When asked about Souza’s long-term future, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, suggested he should be seen as a key part of Chris Wilder’s plans.

He believes the January market was a good sign for the club’s ambition, which will be matched by the likes of Souza, Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

“The position we’re in at the minute, we’re signing players in the hope that they could potentially step up to the Premier League,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“Obviously, we signed Vini when we were in the Premier League, and he didn’t have a great season.

“However, coming down to the Championship, and the drop in levels, he’s been absolutely immense.

“When he’s been available, he has often been the best player on the pitch, and makes a huge difference to our side.

“So I’d like to think Vini Souza has a long-term future at Sheffield United, but we as a club are going to have to match the ambition of some of these players.

“I think we are showing that we have got the ambition with some of the moves we’re making in the transfer market.

“Players like Vini and Gus Hamer, Ahmedhodzic will look at the signings we’re making and consider that we are actually a forward thinking club that wants to progress.

“It’s very, very good to be a Blade at the moment.”

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Souza established himself as key to Sheffield United

Holding onto Souza was a good piece of business for Sheffield United, as he has become a key figure in the Championship.

There will still be some question marks over his readiness for life in the Premier League given how last year went.

But his performances this year are promising, and the experience he’s gained should help him be prepared for the top flight, should the Blades gain promotion.

It was a promising start to life at Bramall Lane for the new owners, with optimism at a real high point for Sheffield United supporters at the moment.