The Championship Player of the Year hasn't seen a central midfielder win the award since 2010, with Kevin Nolan for Newcastle United.

Vini Souza has been a revelation for the Blades already this season, despite having a disappointing campaign in Sheffield United's Premier League struggle of 2023/24. It was difficult for the Brazilian to shine in one of the worst squads to have graced the top flight.

He struggled to adapt in the Premier League, with 104 goals conceded and a negative 69-goal difference telling its own story. Being involved in 36 out of the 38 fixtures shows Souza was a part of this downfall.

Now, Chris Wilder is getting the best out of his midfielder, and could be an unlikely shout for Player of the Season; of course, it might just be the Blades' in-house one rather than the award Nolan picked up in 2010, given it is so often that we see the goalscorers of the division recognised come the end of the season.

With the Blades' swift return to the Championship starting off well with two wins and two draws, it puts them in a strong position for a potential promotion push, and Souza has been the vital component making Wilder's side tick.

Souza impressing in Sheffield United midfield unit

Despite reports suggesting that Souza could be making a move to José Mourinho's Fenerbahçe, the 25-year-old's move to Turkey never came to fruition.

Normally, when you look at a POTY contender, you look at the numbers of goals and assists, but Souza provides something different that may rise into contention.

He has been a shining light since the Blades' 2-0 victory versus Preston North End in their opening Championship game.

The 6'2" workhorse covers plenty of distance, putting in strong tackles, and has been the key dictator in Wilder's midfield, winning a decent percentage of his duels, making interceptions and keeping things ticking over with a high pass success.

Vini Souza's 2024/25 Championship statistics so far, as per FotMob Pass accuracy % 90.0% Tackles won 13 Duels won 36 Duels won % 59.0% Interceptions 8

Alongside Ollie Arbalster, who broke through into the first team last season after a loan at Port Vale, the pair are showing a great balance, forming a midfield with Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare, that could certainly push for promotion.

His progressive play, with extreme accuracy, has helped the Blades into the final third and has proven to be a great all-rounder for the club. His £10 million move from Belgian outfit Lommel SK, could finally prove to be money well spent, even in the division below the one that he was signed to impress in.

It might take promotion to retain Souza; something he can play a key role in

Following the summer's reports of a move for the midfielder, the Brazilian's stand-out performances are sure to chalk up some more interest in January or, if not then, certainly next summer.

If Wilder's side can retain the engine in their midfield for the entirety of this season, they will have a great shout for promotion and mid-term retention, but the loss of the central midfielder could be detrimental in January. Souza is a level above the Championship and hasn't dropped to this level before, as he's stated before now.

Souza admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, that the Championship is very challenging but something he is embracing: "I know the Championship is crazy. It’s my first time, but the other guys talk to me and say we need to fight all game, so I know now. I’m tired, but I just need to enjoy and fight every game. It’s hard, I swear I’m very tired."

It certainly doesn't look like a challenge for the 25-year-old so far.

Wilder followed this up with a lot of praise following Souza's start to the season: "It’s a different league and a different environment, so maybe with a few of the older players gone, that character and personality might have been able to grow, which it definitely has. He’s a really popular guy amongst the boys.

"Pre-season he’s been fabulous, he’s been all over the place in a good way, flying into tackles, getting around the park, and he’s a good footballer."

Popularity amongst the dressing room will likely see his popularity on the terrace rise, too. On the evidence of this season's performances on the pitch, Souza is going to be an impressive force in the Bramall Lane midfield, which is all that's really important.

Whether that lands him a top award in the Championship come the end-of-season shake-up likely depends on Sheffield United's success, whilst he will need to maintain a good start to be recognised at club-level too, when it comes to Player of the Year awards. The early signs are good, though, and against the odds, Wilder has a real contender in his engine room.