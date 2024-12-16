This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United have had an incredible start to the season, and continue to sit at the top of the Championship table after 21 games - three points clear of Leeds United.

Chris Wilder's side have not let an extremely disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign impact them on their return to the second tier, and they have recovered to prove themselves as strong contenders for promotion.

The Blades are already planning for the January transfer window, and according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, their interest in Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones from the summer could be revived.

Sheffield United had a very strong transfer window at the start of the season, and found success in signing another Posh star, Harrison Burrows, and they are hoping that they will have another success from the League One club next month.

Verdict made on Jones link

Injuries have been the only thing to have threatened the Blades' fantastic opening four months of the season, and bringing in further cover up front is necessary - especially with Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell as their own two real senior striking options right now.

Jones does has the potential to be a good signing, and Wilder is obviously a fan of him, and he proved in the 2023/24 campaign that he is a Championship player in the making.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, for his verdict on the Blades being linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

He told FLW: "So, Ricky-Jade Jones is out of contract in the summer. I'm not sure if he makes a dent in our squad at the moment.

"He’s 22 now, and I know he's got six goals, which is a fair return. But I think he relies a lot on his pace, which is a great addition to us, but I'm always conscious of people who have that as one of their main attributes, and I don't think we'll be in for him."

Jimmy continued: "I think if we were to go in for Jones, it would be with half an eye on how he could improve and impact our squad in the longer term. So, it wouldn't surprise me at all if we got him on a cut-price deal because he's out of contract and sent him back out on loan to Peterborough and if we are to go up to the Premier League, we could maybe expect him to get a Championship loan.

"But I don't think he'll be high up on the list for Sheffield United. I know he's been linked before, but I’d be surprised if he came in."

Jones' form is slowly starting to improve

While it may not be the most inspiring of signings if it is to happen, Jones does have plenty of quality and would be a decent back-up if the Blades are to suffer an injury crisis in the striking department.

Wilder has made a point of lowering his team's age, with the likes of Oli Arblaster, Burrows and Sydie Peck all starring this season. The 22-year-old would add to this youthful group, and he is definitely one for the future.

He had a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, but in recent weeks he has started to show signs that he is improving once again, and he has the ability to become a Championship-level striker in the coming years.

Ricky-Jade Jones Peterborough United Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 19 (16) Minutes Played 1356 Goals (Assists) 6 (3) xG 5.97 Shots (On Target) 25 (13) Dribbles Completed 9 Pass Accuracy 52.1% Touches (In Opposition Box) 290 (66) Recoveries 21 *Stats correct as of 16/12/2024

If Sheffield United do win promotion to the Premier League, it seems unlikely that Jones would play a part, but a year in the second tier next season could be the perfect way for Wilder to get a true scope of his ability.