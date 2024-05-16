Highlights Sheffield United's tough season of relegation has prompted the sale of four players.

2023/24 has ultimately been a season to forget for Sheffield United.

Despite being a Premier League team and enjoying the prestige and riches that come with that, on the pitch, it has been an incredibly difficult campaign for the Blades.

Unfortunately, neither Paul Heckingbottom nor Chris Wilder could get the tune required out of the squad that would make them genuine candidates for survival.

As such, after a 20th place finish, they have been relegated back to the Championship, breaking an unwanted Premier League record for goals conceded on the way and managing just 16 points.

Premier League table as it stands 15/05/24 Pos Team P GD Pts 16 Brentford 37 -7 39 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Sheffield United set to cash in on quartet

Following that relegation, Chris Wilder's squad will no doubt undergo a big change this summer and recent reports have certainly suggested that four of the Blades' squad are already in the shop window.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Anis Slimane, Vini Souza, and Beni Traore are all being made available immediately following the club's drop to the Championship.

Ahmedhodzic is the only of that quartet to have featured in the Blades' promotion winning campaign in 2023/24, but Nixon claims he will now be cleared to move on after looking to leave in past windows.

Slimane, Souza and Traore all arrived at Bramall Lane following that promotion victory, but will now be moved on after failing to impact things in the top flight.

Sheffield United fan pundit backs club sales

With the above news in mind, we wanted to know what Sheffield United supporters think about those four players being made available for a sale.

To get an insight into this, we spoke to FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on the matter.

"I think we all expected Ahmedhodzic to leave, so the news is not surprising," Owain explained to FLW.

"I think whilst he's obviously a talent, if we can get £10m to £15m for him, and use that to replace him and then maybe strengthen in one or two other positions as well, it's the right thing to do.

"I don't really think Anel's head or heart has been in it for last four or five weeks, he's looked lethargic and a bit like he's just going through the motions, waiting for a move away. The red card versus Forest really epitomises that.

"We can't be keeping players who don't want to be here, so yeah, I'd be happy to let him go."

Owain's attention then turned to the other three players mentioned above, explaining: "Souza is similar in a few ways. He's clearly a talent, but he just spends so often blaming everybody else for his mistakes and then during games as well, he just gets bypassed so often."

"Fans have started to turn on him as well. He was booed onto the field at home against Forest. Like Anel, he doesn't want to be here, he seems to have made that clear and I think if we can get back what we paid for him, whilst he would be a good player in the Championship, I'm happy to let him go."

"Slimane, Traore, I have no idea why we bought him to be honest," Owain continued in his assessment.

"Slimane's shown slightly more than Traore, but it's really not a high bar.

"Traore is clearly far too weak to play at this level, and he did so often look like a kid coming on and he did so often look like a kid coming on and Slimane hasn't been fancied by either manager now, and hasn't really offered anything when he has come on.

"So yeah, I'd let both go. I think there's definitely better players out there more suited to play in the Championship for us next year."

With our fan pundit open to all reported departures, it will certainly be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

Sheffield United will be keen to recoup any fees paid for players last summer, but whether or not they can do so remains to be seen.