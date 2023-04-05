Sheffield United take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship at Bramall Lane on Good Friday.

After a run of four defeats in six league games, the Blades have turned their form around with impressive back-to-back away wins.

James McAtee's second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory against play-off chasing Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday to consolidate United's position in the automatic promotion places.

Paul Heckingbottom's side now sit six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough after Boro's surprise defeat at Huddersfield Town, while they are also six points clear of fourth-placed Luton Town and have a game in hand on both of those below them.

The Latics picked up a vital 1-0 victory against out-of-form Queens Park Rangers at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with Max Power's sixth-minute penalty proving to be the winner.

Shaun Maloney's men remain bottom of the table following their three-point deduction, but they are only five points from safety with seven games remaining.

David Prutton's Sheffield United v Wigan prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a close encounter in this one, but believes the Blades will come out on top in a 2-1 win.

"That was a huge couple of results at the weekend for Sheffield United. Beating Norwich and seeing Middlesbrough lose at Huddersfield has given them some real breathing room again in the race for promotion," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Wigan, meanwhile, got a big win over QPR to breathe some hope into their quest for safety. But this is a big ask to go to Bramall Lane and build on that. Home win for me."

Will Sheffield United beat Wigan?

This may not be the comfortable victory for the Blades many would be expecting when they look at the league table.

None of United's last four victories have been by more than one goal and the Latics have been tough to beat since Maloney's arrival in January, losing just three of his 11 games in charge.

The Scot deserves huge credit for the improvement he has inspired, particularly considering the challenging circumstances he has been working in and his side have given themselves an outside chance of survival.

Under Maloney, the Latics have proven they can compete with some of the promotion contenders in the division, but it will be an incredibly tough challenge for them to win at Bramall Lane.

There is a little less pressure on the Blades after increasing their lead in second and you would have to make them favourites for this one, although they may need to be patient to break down the visitors.