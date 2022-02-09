Sheffield United v West Brom: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United continue their play-off push with a crunch clash against rivals West Brom.

The Blades could go level on points with the recently relegated West Brom with a victory this evening.

This will be Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the Baggies since his arrival at the club.

The 61-year old was appointed last Thursday following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael.

West Brom lost last time out, falling to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall. Bruce will be hoping for a much better result to the start of his tenure.

Latest team news

There are no new fresh injury concerns for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. That means it is likely he will opt for the same side that beat Birmingham City last Friday.

However, given Billy Sharp’s fitness levels for his age then he may be rested.

David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and the recently-recalled Daniel Jebbison are all in contention to take his place, if Heckingbottom takes the cautious approach with his 36-year old striker.

Morgan Gibbs-White is still out with injury and will be unavailable to return to action this evening.

Meanwhile, Bruce will be looking to make his mark on the team, which means changes will be likely.

Semi Ajayi could return to the defence, with the Nigerian yet to play since his return from international duty.

The likes of Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana could also return to the lineup.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports this evening, nor is it on the Red Button.

However, it is available to view on iFollow using Video Match Pass for both sets of fans.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 7:45pm.