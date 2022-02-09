Sheffield United v West Brom: Confirmed XIs

Sheffield United take on West Brom at Bramall Lane in the Championship tonight, as Steve Bruce makes his return to management with the Baggies.

Bruce is hoping to keep West Brom’s promotion hopes alive, but faces a tough task against an in-form Sheffield United side, who have improved drastically under Paul Heckingbottom.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we take a look at the confirmed team news from South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom has made four changes this evening, bringing George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane into his side.

Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck and Ben Davies drop out of the XI, with the latter not in the squad.

Morgan Gibbs-White features on the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Hourihane, Bogle; Ndiaye; McGoldrick, Sharp.

Subs: A.Davies; Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Goode, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies.

West Brom

Bruce, meanwhile, is without Matt Phillip and Kyle Bartley tonight and looks to have reverted to a four-man defence.

That’s a significant shift away from Valerien Ismael’s 3-4-3, with Grady Diangana amongst those coming into the side.

West Brom XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Clarke, Townsend; Livermore, Mowatt, Reach; Diangana, Carroll, Grant.

Subs: Button; O’Shea, Robinson, Molumby, Kipre, Tulloch, Gardner-Hickman.