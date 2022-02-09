Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

Sheffield United v West Brom: Confirmed XIs

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United take on West Brom at Bramall Lane in the Championship tonight, as Steve Bruce makes his return to management with the Baggies. 

Bruce is hoping to keep West Brom’s promotion hopes alive, but faces a tough task against an in-form Sheffield United side, who have improved drastically under Paul Heckingbottom.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we take a look at the confirmed team news from South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United 

Heckingbottom has made four changes this evening, bringing George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane into his side.

Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck and Ben Davies drop out of the XI, with the latter not in the squad.

Morgan Gibbs-White features on the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Hourihane, Bogle; Ndiaye; McGoldrick, Sharp. 

Subs: A.Davies; Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Goode, Gibbs-White, Norrington-Davies. 

West Brom 

Bruce, meanwhile, is without Matt Phillip and Kyle Bartley tonight and looks to have reverted to a four-man defence.

That’s a significant shift away from Valerien Ismael’s 3-4-3, with Grady Diangana amongst those coming into the side.

West Brom XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Clarke, Townsend; Livermore, Mowatt, Reach; Diangana, Carroll, Grant. 

Subs: Button; O’Shea, Robinson, Molumby, Kipre, Tulloch, Gardner-Hickman. 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sheffield United v West Brom: Confirmed XIs

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: