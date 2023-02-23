Sheffield United v Watford: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United host Watford this weekend in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have slipped to back-to-back defeats against Middlesbrough and Millwall in their last two games, surrendering their lead over the former to just four points in the race for second.

This Saturday they face Watford at Bramall Lane in what will be another tough test of their top-two credentials.

Slaven Bilic watched his side beat West Brom on Monday night, keeping them firmly in the hunt for the top-six.

We take a look at everything you need to know here:

Early Sheffield United v Watford team news

Sheffield United’s main concerns in recent weeks have centred around Billy Sharp, who hobbled out of their win against Swansea City with an ankle injury.

Sharp missed the defeats to Boro and Millwall despite positivity surrounding the X-rays on his ankle.

Enda Stevens and George Baldock haven’t featured since January owing to muscle injuries.

Hassane Kamara has a hamstring injury, which forced him out of Monday’s win over West Brom, whilst Tom Cleverley is a long-term absentee and facing two months on the sidelines, as per The Athletic.

Joao Ferreira has also missed out in February owing to a hamstring injury of his own.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 3pm BST, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 2pm.

Is there a live stream?

The game falls under the 3pm blackout so there is no official stream available domestically, although international followers will be able to watch along.

Watford’s price on Hive Live for international supporters is £10 and can be found following this link.

Sheffield United are also providing packages on SUFC Live here.

Domestically, audio streams will be available.

Sheffield United v Watford score prediction

Sheffield United have been on the wrong side of the result in their last two games, admittedly against good opposition. Watford, then, isn’t a simple fixture for them to get back on track with given the quality available to Bilic.

On their day, Watford can beat anyone in the Championship and their final third quality will test the Blades.

However, you’ve got to back Heckingbottom getting a reaction out of his squad after two defeats on the bounce.

An entertaining score draw feels a likely outcome. FLW predicts: Sheffield United 2-2 Watford.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?