Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur: Pundit issues score prediction for FA Cup clash

They suffered an almighty fright in the last round on more than one occasion, but Sheffield United will take part in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Wednesday night when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Bramall Lane.

It looked as though non-league Wrexham were going to dump the Blades out in their initial contest at the Racecourse Ground until John Egan’s stoppage time leveller, and extra time was looming in the replay until Billy Sharp and Sander Berge’s goals – once again in stoppage time – eliminated the Red Dragons once and for all.

That set up a clash with Spurs, who had a much more simpler task in the fourth round when they disposed of United’s divisional rivals Preston North End with relative ease at Deepdale, with goals from Son-Heung min and Arnaut Danjuma securing a 3-0 victory.

With an important Premier League match against Wolves at the weekend though, plus next Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg against AC Milan to think about, a rotated side could be fielded potentially against the Blades – although Spurs fans are desperate to get their hands on a trophy and this could be their best chance in a while.

However, in the eyes of ex-Premier League turned pundit striker Chris Sutton, Spurs are going to be shocked at the hands of United by taking it to extra time and winning 2-1.

“Tottenham are in decent form but this looks like a really awkward game for them,” Sutton wrote in his BBC column.

“Sheffield United are an aggressive side who will give it everything they have got and Bramall Lane will be rocking.

The Blades only just about avoided being upset by non-league Wrexham in the last round, but I think they will be the ones supplying the shock result this time.”

The Verdict

Tottenham are incredibly unpredictable at the best of times as they showed by beating Man City recently before going on to be battered by Leicester.

And with the Premier League and Champions League both also on their minds, this is exactly the kind of game where they could slip up.

It is important to note though that if they field a completely rotated side from the one that defeated Chelsea on Sunday, then the likes of Son, Ivan Perisic, Arnaut Danjuma and Lucas Moura could come in, and that attack alone could put Sheffield United to the sword.

But United will like being the underdog more than they coped with being favourites against Wrexham – they will be up for it having got back to winning ways in the Championship against Watford on Saturday and if Sutton’s prediction comes true, then the Bramall Lane atmosphere will be absolutely electric.