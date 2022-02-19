Sheffield United v Swansea City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United welcome Swansea City to Bramall Lane this afternoon in what is an important game for the hosts as they chase a top six finish.

Successive goalless draws have prevented the Blades from moving into the play-off places recently, but Paul Heckingbottom’s men are still in good form ahead of the visit from the Welsh side.

Whilst Russell Martin has had an inconsistent spell in charge of the Swans, they head to Yorkshire having won two in three and the players certainly understand the specific demands the boss wants from them.

And, here we will give you the lowdown on the game today…

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

Team News

Fortunately for the Blades, they don’t have too many worries.

Jayden Bogle missed the draw with Hull last time out and is a doubt because of a knee injury, something Heckingbottom conceded they will have to manage carefully for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, there’s nothing major to report on, although today will come too soon for Ben Osborn.

For the visitors, there is mixed news. Ryan Bennett will return from suspension to provide a much-needed option at the back, with Kyle Naughton out.

Meanwhile, January recruit Nathanael Ogbeta isn’t going to feature as he looks to recover from a hamstring injury. Other than that, there are no new fresh concerns for Martin.

Is there a live stream?

No, there is not, to all UK fans anyway.

Everyone will know how it works in this country, but for those that don’t, games are not allowed to be shown between 14:45 and 17:15 on a Saturday afternoon due to a blackout.

Fans from abroad can watch the game from their respective club channels, whilst those in the UK can get an audio pass from the club sites as well.

What time is kick-off?

The game will be played at Bramall Lane, with kick-off at 15:00.