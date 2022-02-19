Sheffield United v Swansea City: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United are looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon as they host Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have drawn back-to-back fixtures 0-0, failing to keep intense pressure on the top-six.

Swansea, meanwhile, have been lifted by a win over Bristol City last weekend, with Russell Martin’s side 3-1 winners.

Ahead of this afternoon’s kick-off in South Yorkshire, we bring you the confirmed team news:

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom has opted for three changes from the side that drew a blank against Hull midweek.

Sander Berge, John Fleck and Billy Sharp all come into the starting line-up, with Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane and Oli McBurnie dropping to the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Berge, Gibbs-White; Sharp.

Subs: A Davies; McBurnie, B Davies, Hourihane, Goode, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Swansea City

Martin has also made changes, as Olivier Ntcham and Joel Latibeaudiere come into the side.

They replace Michael Obafemi and Hannes Wolf.

Swansea City XI: Fisher; Burns, Cabango, Manning; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Paterson, Ntcham; Piroe.

Subs: Hamer; Bennett, Fulton, Smith, Obafemi, Joseph, Dhanda.