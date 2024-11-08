Sheffield United take on bitter local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Sunday.

With Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday now back in the same division, the Steel City derby returns for the first time in over five years, with excitement and nerves building among both sets of supporters.

United will be coming into the game in a confident mood after securing their third consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, with late goals from Ryan One and Harrison Burrows turning the game around after Anis Mehmeti's penalty had given the Robins the lead.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship table, two points clear of third-placed Leeds United, and they would be level with leaders Sunderland had they not received a two-point deduction at the start of the season.

Wednesday bounced back from their humiliating 6-2 home defeat to Watford on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich City at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, with first-half goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa sealing all three points for the Owls.

Danny Rohl's men are 15th in the table, just four points from the play-off places, but such is the competitive nature of the division this season, they are also only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship table (as it stands 7th November) Team P GD Pts 2 Sheffield United 14 11 28 15 Sheffield Wednesday 14 -7 18

Latest Sheffield United team news

United are sweating over the fitness of striker Kieffer Moore, who was forced off just 11 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute against Bristol City in midweek due to a calf injury.

Wilder admitted that he was not optimistic about Moore's chances of being involved on Sunday, but he hinted that Rhian Brewster could return after missing the trip to Ashton Gate.

"He’s felt his calf," Wilder told The Star.

"We’re not trying to dress anything up, we’ll assess him over the next 24/48 hours but it’s not looking great at the moment. I’m not trying to play mind games or anything, we can’t hide that. He’s a warrior, he’s been bashed about and he’s really unfortunate with his landing after he’s gone up.

"So we’ll give him 24/48 hours because he’s a big player but if we have to go with Ryan, we’ll go with Ryan. If we have to go with Rhian or Tyrese, that’s how it is. It’s a little bit of a test for us because we’ve been very good. Rhian only just missed out so fingers crossed he’ll be back for the weekend and if we lose players, it’s a young group and it’s up to them to step up to the plate as they have done tonight."

The Blades will be without long-term absentees Sai Sachdev and Tom Davies, and Wilder has a decision to make on whether to bring midfielder Oliver Arblaster back into the team after he started on the bench against Bristol City due to a knock.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday team news

Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa was substituted in the second half of the win over Norwich on Tuesday night after going down with an injury, leading supporters to fear that he could be absent for Sunday's derby.

Iorfa has only recently returned after almost two months out, but Rohl eased concerns that he could be set for another lay-off, revealing that he expects the 29-year-old to be available this weekend.

"It’s always a decision, and you never know what happens," Rohl told The Star.

"But he showed me immediately after the game that he’s ok. Let’s see in the next few hours, but I think he’ll be ready for the game at the weekend. I’m happy that he scored, I think that’s also a good reaction from him."

Nathaniel Chalobah and Olaf Kobacki will both miss the trip to Bramall Lane, while Michael Ihiekwe is a doubt with an Achilles injury, and the Owls suffered a huge blow last week as Rohl confirmed that defender Akin Famewo is facing "months" on the sidelines.

Related Sheffield United takeover hits minor stumbling block It looks as though Sean Rosen will need to overcome another hurdle if he wants to purchase the Blades from Prince Abdullah.

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday on TV

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage and build-up will start on both channels at 11:30am ahead of kick-off at 12:30pm.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Predicted line-ups

After rotating his team against Bristol City in midweek, Wilder could bring Arblaster and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi back into the starting line-up on Sunday, and with Moore unlikely to be fit for the game, Tyrese Campbell should keep his place.

Sheffield United predicted line-up: Michael Cooper; Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harrison Burrows; Ollie Arblaster, Vini Souza; Jes Rak-Sakyi, Callum O'Hare, Gus Hamer; Tyrese Campbell.

As for Wednesday, Rohl may be tempted to stick with the same team that beat Norwich on Tuesday night, but he may decide to replace Ike Ugbo with Michael Smith to give his side more of a physical presence up front.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted line-up: James Beadle; Pol Valentin, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Max Lowe, Marvin Johnson; Svante Ingelsson, Shea Charles, Barry Bannan; Josh Windass, Michael Smith.