Sheffield United v Rotherham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United host Rotherham United on Tuesday evening in a South Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom has eyes on returning the Blades to the top of the Championship table, whilst Rotherham are hoping to address a run of form that’s seen Matt Taylor’s side lose four in five fixtures.

Ahead of the game at Bramall Lane, we run you through everything you need to know here:

Latest team news

Sheffield United have some fairly serious injuries that they are having to contend with. Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all players on the sidelines with long-term problems, whilst it remains to be seen what role Tommy Doyle and James McAtee can play.

Oli McBurnie is also nursing a hernia issue that Sheffield United are expected to address when the World Cup break comes along later this month.

Rotherham will have little sympathy, though, with Yorkshire Live detailing their injury woe right now and stating they might be without seven players.

Georgie Kelly, Conor Washington, Grant Hall and Richard Wood are all fresh problems, adding to Tolaji Bola, Shane Ferguson and Jamie McCart ahead of a tricky trip to Sheffield.

Is there a live stream?

Sheffield United are offering a streaming service on SUTV, with video packages available for this fixture. There are also monthly and seasonal audio packages to purchase on the website.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are offering a similar range of packages over on iFollow Millers, which can be found here.

The game is also available on Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is 7:45pm with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 6:45pm.

Score prediction

Sheffield United have shaken off a poor run of form to pick up three wins on the bounce, whilst Rotherham’s form recently has been really disappointing.

Because of that, it’s impossible to look beyond a home victory. Of course, this is the Championship and on derby day anything can happen. However, you can’t use that as an argument to predict at Rotherham win.

FLW predicts: Sheffield United 2-1 Rotherham United.

The big weekend Sheffield United quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were Sheffield United founded? 1869 1879 1889 1899